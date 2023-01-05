Matthew "Nadeshot," founder and co-owner of 100 Thieves, was surprised to get shadowbanned on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 mid-stream. The veteran content creator expressed incredulity when he found out that he had been put under review for suspicious gameplay and was distressed that he could not appeal it.

The ban was apparently lifted within an hour, causing much outrage in the community as people claimed the streamer was receiving special treatment while many others remained shadowbanned for extended periods of time, hampering their experience.

Nadeshot was streaming Warzone 2.0 with Josiah “Slacked” trying to acquire one of the in-game nukes when he was taken aback by the shadowban and ended up swearing:

"'Your account is being reviewed to determine a potential violation... Unfortunately, we are unable to inform you when the review process will be complete. You may check back here periodically to see if your status clears, or changes to a temporary or permanent suspension.' Bro, what the f*ck!"

"How in the world": Nadeshot reacts after getting shadowbanned for alleged "hacking" in Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

The 100 Thieves boss vehemently rejected any accusations of cheating when he found out there was a chance his account would remain shadowbanned for a week. When Slacked informed him that seven days was the normal timeline for such occurrences, Nadeshot was agitated:

"What am I possibly getting shadowbanned for? From getting knocked and dying eight times in a game, and getting $32,000 spent to revive me? How in the world can it be possible for me, a 30-year-old man who can’t even shoot straight anymore, to get shadow banned?"

Timestamp 2:24:39

After realizing that the ban was possibly the result of his account getting mass-reported by in-game trolls, Nadeshot gave his opinion on Richochet, the new anti-cheat software for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. He said he didn't quite understand what Richochet was doing, considering there have been no irregular activities on his account:

"What is the point of Richochet, right? Shouldn't there be a software that can detect any cheating, isn't that what the anti-cheat supposed to do?"

Twitter reacts to Nadeshot's shadowban

The news spread on social media after popular esports personalities such as Jake Lucky shared the news. The Call of Duty community expressed displeasure with how quickly the streamer had his ban removed:

Dysfunction @Dy5function @JakeSucky not only shadowbans but in game comms bans as well. the system is so easily abused by spam reporting it's nuts @JakeSucky not only shadowbans but in game comms bans as well. the system is so easily abused by spam reporting it's nuts

cam @_camouchie @JakeSucky They're a joke bro. Dude is out here publicly defending them for most instances against angry cod fans and they return that loyalty with a shadowban. @JakeSucky They're a joke bro. Dude is out here publicly defending them for most instances against angry cod fans and they return that loyalty with a shadowban.

LordBroseph @TheLordBroseph @JakeSucky Streamers getting better treatment than their main line of profit (the consumer) part 102092828292929299 @JakeSucky Streamers getting better treatment than their main line of profit (the consumer) part 102092828292929299

Graslu00 @Graslu00 @JakeSucky Meanwhile here I am on my fourth shadow ban and counting in under 3 weeks! :) @JakeSucky Meanwhile here I am on my fourth shadow ban and counting in under 3 weeks! :)

Abraham Vasquez @avasquez09 @JakeSucky Privilege 🙄 but i hope Nate can help the community @JakeSucky Privilege 🙄 but i hope Nate can help the community

Matthew "Nadeshot" is a former Call of Duty player, and owner and co-founder of esports giant 100 Thieves. The former esports player is still a force to be reckoned with, considering his active participation in the Call of Duty community via his CDL team LA Thieves, and his regular streams on Twitch.

For a deep dive into his career, read this.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes