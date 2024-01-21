"Brothers for life": Fans react as Adin Ross gifts IShowSpeed a CR7 Jacob & Co watch worth upwards of $100K

With popular YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" turning 19 today, his friends and fellow streamers Adin Ross and Kai Cenat showed up in his stream for a collaboration, and they brought some gifts. In particular, the clip of Adin giving the Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic a Jacob & Co watch themed around CR7 has gone viral on the internet.

It is a known fact that Darren is a big Cristiano Ronaldo fan and has tried to buy one of the watches before. Kick streamer Adin Ross seems to have read his mind and got him the watch, which reportedly retails at over $100K. Fans were naturally very excited as well, with many noting the strong bond between the streamers.

In response to the clip of IShowSpeed receiving the gift on stream, one of the viewers shared a picture of them and captioned it:

"Brothers for life"

"I love you bro": IShowSpeed gets very excited after realizing Adin Ross had gifted him a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired watch

Darren may have won the Variety Streamer of the Year award at the last Streamy Awards, but his primary focus has always been on football/soccer. In particular, he is known to be quite passionate about the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans lost their minds after the YouTuber met his idol before a game last year.

Adin Ross, who is known for being very generous to his friends, seemed to have made quite a good choice of gifts. IShowSpeed was already excited to see the box that the Kick streamer had got him, and after opening the gift with some difficulty, he was euphoric and thanked Adin:

"Oh, oh my f*cking god! That's the Ronaldo watch, that's the Ronaldo watch, that's the Ronaldo watch! Oh my f*cking god, it's the $100,000 Ronaldo watch. Oh my f*cking god I love you bro."

Clips of their interaction have gone viral on the internet, eliciting various reactions from fans. Here are some more reactions from X.

Adin Ross has given a lot of big gifts to his friends over the years. Recently, he gave popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat a Trackhawk Jeep as a birthday present to add to his exotic car collection.