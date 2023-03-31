BruceDropEmOff stuns fans by collaborating with rapper Lucki on Twitch stream

Popular Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" surprised his viewers by bringing in American rapper and record producer Lucki for his recent stream. The two had previously Facetimed live on stream in December 2022, but this was the first time they met in person. Lucki's unexpected appearance added a new and exciting dynamic to the stream.

Lucki is a prominent figure in the underground rap scene and has been making music since 2015. He has released several successful projects, including his 2021 studio album FLAWLESS LIKE ME, which featured 24 tracks and guest appearances from popular rappers such as Future and Babyface Ray.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Bruce brought rapper Lucki out on stream #DramaAlert Bruce brought rapper Lucki out on stream #DramaAlert https://t.co/Ok5NnfZ0k8

BruceDropEmOff finally meets rapper Lucki, latter says it's his first-ever appearance on a livestream

Bruce is not only a fan of rap but has also displayed his own rapping abilities. In January 2023, he released a music video on his YouTube channel, showcasing his skills and unique style. The video received positive feedback from his fans and further solidified his love for the genre.

His latest collaboration with Lucki was naturally good content for his channel. Upon seeing the rapper, Bruce said:

"Yo, I like the fit, bro. I like that you bought that sh*t for this (stream), you put that (sombrero hat) sh*t on."

(Timestamp: 00:32:34)

During the stream, Bruce asked Lucki how he was enjoying his time in Atlanta. The latter replied:

"It's cool. It's so much f**king traffic."

The rapper also revealed that his appearance on BruceDropEmOff's stream marked the first time he has made a live appearance in front of a streaming audience. He said:

"It's the first time I've ever been on stream, ever."

Fans react to the stream

Fans reacted with enthusiasm to Bruce and Lucki's meeting on the stream, taking to social media to share their responses. Some fans playfully referred to Lucki as Bruce's dad, referencing a previous incident where Bruce referred to Lucki as such, resulting in a temporary block from the rapper.

Additionally, fans praised Lucki for his humble and down-to-earth nature during the stream, describing him as "wholesome." Here are some notable comments:

Fans react to the stream (Image via BruceDropEmOff Live YouTube)

Bruce's popularity on Twitch continues to soar, but rumors are circulating that he may be considering moving to Kick, a streaming platform backed by Stake.com. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, fans have recently been speculating about the potential move.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes