BTR Zuxxy: Real name, country, PUBG Mobile ID, stats, and more

If you are an avid PUBG Mobile fan, you might have heard of the name of BTR Zuxxy. The Indonesian player is a part of one of the most popular PUBG Mobile roster in the Southeast Asian circuit – Bigetron RA. He also runs a YouTube channel where he uploads the clips of his gameplay.

We take a look at his PUBG Mobile ID, real name, stats, and other details.

BTR Zuxxy’s Real name and PUBG Mobile ID

Zuxxy's real name is Made Bagas Pramudita and his PUBG Mobile ID is 542761123. His IGN is BTRXZuxxy.

His stats in PUBG Mobile

Season 16

His stats in Squads (Season 16)

As the current season began only a few days ago, Zuxxy has a few games against his name. He has featured in a total of 17 squad matches and has triumphed in four of them, maintaining a win ratio of 23.5%.

Zuxxy also has 12 finishes in the Top 10. With 139 frags, he has retained a K/D ratio of 8.18, inflicting 1323.6 average damage per match.

Season 15

His stats in Squads (Season 15)

In the previous season, Zuxxy made 213 appearances in the squad matches and has outdone his foes in 38 matches, with a win ratio of 17.8%.

Moreover, he finished 90 times in the top 10. Zuxxy has registered 1327 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.23, dealing 978.8 average damage per match.

His stats in Duos (Season 15)

He also played two duo games and had a single Chicken Dinner. The professional player has notched 15 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Achievements

Zuxxy has been a prime member of the team and has won several events:

1st place at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero.

1st place at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals 2019.

1st place at the PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Southeast Asia.

1st place at the PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Indonesia Finals

2nd place at the PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split 2020 Southeast Asia and more.

Device

Zuxxy uses the iPhone 11 PRO MAX to play PUBG Mobile.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel dates back to August 2018. Zuxxy has uploaded over 162 videos, accumulating more than 103 million views in total. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 1.41 million. The player frequently streams the BR title on his Facebook page.

His social media accounts

Zuxxy has accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

