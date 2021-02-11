Call of Duty 2021 studio allegedly leaked

Call of Duty's annual release schedule is looking to be on track as rumors are circulating about which Activision studio will take the helm for the development of Call of Duty 2021.

Sledgehammer Games is rumored to be the primary development studio for the next entry to the franchise, according to leaker ModernWarzone.

ModernWarzone has been known to be fairly accurate with their leaks, even predicting the launch window for 2020's Call of Duty: Warzone.

Note: The following claims are rumors and speculations and should be treated as such. Until official confirmation is received, fans should not take the following claims as fact.

The next #CallOfDuty title is 100% being developed by @SHGames.



While this information isn’t official, it doesn’t need to be taken with a grain of salt. https://t.co/4kHqmbaiAs — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 9, 2021

Sources are the proof, and as always they remain anonymous. Multiple cross references confirmed. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 9, 2021

Sledgehammer Games to develop Call of Duty 2021?

Activision has a three-year development cycle per studio policy when it comes to the Call of Duty franchise.

This is a schedule that prevents the developers from facing ridiculously long crunch times and allows the publisher to maintain a yearly release schedule as the workload is split between three studios: Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games.

Sledgehammer Games was supposed to be responsible for 2020's Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, but internal problems forced developer Treyarch to step in with Sledgehammer assisting.

Sledgehammer Games had previously developed 2014's Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and 2017's Call of Duty WWII. Now armed with a four-year development period, expectations for Call of Duty 2021's development are high.

With the power of next-gen consoles like the PS5, an engine overhaul, and the opening of a new studio in Melbourne in 2019, Sledgehammer Games is well-equipped to deliver a visually and mechanically impressive game.

