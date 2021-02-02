God of War (2018) free Enhanced Performance Experience patch for PS5 confirmed

God of War (2018) has been available to the PS5 users via backward compatibility since launch, but the experience was hampered by the original PS4's limitations.

Running at either a fixed 30 frames per second at a higher resolution or uncapped at lower resolutions, the performance and frame times left much to be desired on the PS4.

Developer Santa Monica studios have tackled this with the Enhanced Performance Experience patch for the PS5, which promises the best of both worlds.

God of War Enhanced Performance Experience patch for PS5

God of War on the PS5 (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Launching February 2nd, 2021, God of War's PS5 patch is confirmed to be completely free and promises a new graphical preset that combines the advantages of the PS4's resolution as well as performance modes.

Promised upgrades by Santa Monica Studio are:

Syncs to 60 FPS

4K Checkerboard resolution*

2160p*

Free update for PS5 users

*4K display device required.

For those looking to experience the original PS4's rendition of the game can do so by choosing the "Original Performance Experience" option, which bumps the game down to 30 frames per second at an upscaled 4k resolution.

2018's Game of The Year award winner, God of War, stunned fans all across the globe with its visual fidelity, technical prowess, and deep narrative that was a huge departure from the tone of the original God of War trilogy.

The PS5 players can now play the masterpiece in its best form yet as the PS5 allows the game to really spread its wings in terms of resolution as well frame rate, making for a no-compromise experience.

While fans wait with bated breath for God of War: Ragnarok, news has been scarce on the sequel. While former God of War director David Jaffe stated that the game would be available on the PS4 and PS5, no confirmation has been made by Sony on whether the game will launch on previous-gen hardware.

