Create
Notifications

Call of Duty League Major 4 Tournament report Day 3: Atlanta FaZe makes a comeback

Call of Duty League Major 4 is live right now for fans to enjoy the tournament (Image via Sportskeeda)
Call of Duty League Major 4 is live right now for fans to enjoy the tournament (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kushal Bhattacharyya
Kushal Bhattacharyya
ANALYST
Modified Jul 17, 2022 12:54 PM IST

The beloved Call of Duty league returns with stage 4 of its tournament. With 12 teams participating, each team will play five matches and receive 10 CDL points for each win. Day 3 began with teams like OpTic Texas and LA Thieves kicking things off in Winners Round 2.

This article will display a full report from the third day of the Call of Duty League for fans to enjoy their favorite team positions in the tournament. The Call of Duty League audience is pretty hyped right now with the intense matchups and games in the league, which is the perfect place for them to be.

Following today's results, @LAThieves have officially qualified for #CDLChamps!Only one more spot remains for the taking between @Mutineers and @Subliners 👀 https://t.co/tTfVlbS6vM

Day 3 matches of Call of Duty League 2022 Major 4

Match 1 (Elimination Round 1) - OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach (3-1)

  • Map 1 (Bocage) Hardpoint - Boston Breach (187-173) OpTic Texas
  • Map 2 (Tuscan) SND - OpTic Texas (6-2) Boston Breach
  • Map 3 (Tuscan) Control - OpTic Texas (3-1) Boston Breach
  • Map 4 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - OpTic Texas (250-241) Boston Breach
  • Map 5 (Berlin) SND - Forfeited
C6 decided to take over the @GameFuel Tactical Play to talk about his pep talk to the @ATLFaZe before their final match 🫣 https://t.co/lG5B7kVeo6

Match 2 (Winners Round 2) - LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra (3-0)

  • Map 1 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - LA Thieves (250-239) Toronto Ultra
  • Map 2 (Berlin) SND - La Thieves (6-0) Toronto Ultra
  • Map 3 (Berlin) Control - La Thieves (3-0) Toronto Ultra
  • Map 4 (Berlin) Hardpoint - Forfeited
  • Map 5 (Desert Siege) SND - Forfeited
The @LAThieves will RUN IT UP at #CDLChamps as they clinch their spot with a DOMINANT 3-0 victory! #LAThieves | #CDL2022 https://t.co/V2fOUNowB9

Match 3 (Winners Round 2) - New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers (3-0)

  • Map 1 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - New York Subliners (250-226) Florida Mutineers
  • Map 2 (Berlin) SND - New York Subliners (6-4) Florida Mutineers
  • Map 3 (Tuscan) Control - New York Subliners (3-2) Florida Mutineers
  • Map 3 (Berlin) Hardpoint - Forfeited
  • Map 5 (Desert Siege) SND - Forfeited
SO TURNT THEY SWITCHED TO THE CAMS EARLY. 🔥#KingsWeekend | #CDL2022 https://t.co/pUebVnxpre

Match 4 (Elimination Round 3) - OpTic Texas vs Toronto Ultra (3-2)

  • Map 1 (Bocage) Hardpoint- OpTic Texas (250-245) Toronto Ultra
  • Map 2 (Berlin) SND - OpTic Texas (4-6) Tornonto Ultra
  • Map 3 (Berlin) Control - OpTic Texas (1-3) Toronto Ultra
  • Map 4 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - OpTic Texas (250-179) Toronto Ultra
  • Map 5 (Bocage) SND - OpTic Texas (6-5) Toronto Ultra
OPTIC TAKES ULTRA TO MAP 5!!! https://t.co/p7FbhwfOnr

Match 5 (Elimination Round 3) - Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers (3-1)

  • Map 1 (Gavutu) Hardpoint - Atlanta FaZe (250-180) Florida Mutineers
  • Map 2 (Berlin) SND - Atlanta FaZe (1-6) Florida Mutineers
  • Map 3 (Tuscan) Control - Atlanta FaZe (3-0) Florida Mutineers
  • Map 4 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - Atlanta FaZe (250-195) Florida Mutineers
  • Map 5 (Bocage) SND - Forfeited
The @ATLFaZe move on to CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY!With that, @Mutineers have been eliminated from Major IV, and their #CDLChamps fate will be left in the hands of New York...#EZAF | #CDL2022 https://t.co/jBb2WvxLeF

Upcoming Matches of Call of Duty League 2022 Major 4 Tournament

Also Read Story Continues below
Major IV | #CDL2022▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓░░░░░ 75% Complete https://t.co/uoMFcMSjn1

Day 4

  • Winners Finals - LA Thieves vs New York Subluners (Sun, July 17- 11:00 PM)
  • Elimination Round 4 - Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas (Mon, July 18 - 12:30 PM)
  • Elimination Finals - TBD (Mon, Jul 18 - 2:00 PM)
  • Finals - TBD (Mon, Jul 18 - 3:30 PM)

Edited by Srijan Sen

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...