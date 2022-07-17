Call of Duty League Major 4 Tournament report Day 3: Atlanta FaZe makes a comeback

The beloved Call of Duty league returns with stage 4 of its tournament. With 12 teams participating, each team will play five matches and receive 10 CDL points for each win. Day 3 began with teams like OpTic Texas and LA Thieves kicking things off in Winners Round 2.
This article will display a full report from the third day of the Call of Duty League for fans to enjoy their favorite team positions in the tournament. The Call of Duty League audience is pretty hyped right now with the intense matchups and games in the league, which is the perfect place for them to be.
Day 3 matches of Call of Duty League 2022 Major 4
Match 1 (Elimination Round 1) - OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach (3-1)
- Map 1 (Bocage) Hardpoint - Boston Breach (187-173) OpTic Texas
- Map 2 (Tuscan) SND - OpTic Texas (6-2) Boston Breach
- Map 3 (Tuscan) Control - OpTic Texas (3-1) Boston Breach
- Map 4 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - OpTic Texas (250-241) Boston Breach
- Map 5 (Berlin) SND - Forfeited
Match 2 (Winners Round 2) - LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra (3-0)
- Map 1 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - LA Thieves (250-239) Toronto Ultra
- Map 2 (Berlin) SND - La Thieves (6-0) Toronto Ultra
- Map 3 (Berlin) Control - La Thieves (3-0) Toronto Ultra
- Map 4 (Berlin) Hardpoint - Forfeited
- Map 5 (Desert Siege) SND - Forfeited
Match 3 (Winners Round 2) - New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers (3-0)
- Map 1 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - New York Subliners (250-226) Florida Mutineers
- Map 2 (Berlin) SND - New York Subliners (6-4) Florida Mutineers
- Map 3 (Tuscan) Control - New York Subliners (3-2) Florida Mutineers
- Map 3 (Berlin) Hardpoint - Forfeited
- Map 5 (Desert Siege) SND - Forfeited
Match 4 (Elimination Round 3) - OpTic Texas vs Toronto Ultra (3-2)
- Map 1 (Bocage) Hardpoint- OpTic Texas (250-245) Toronto Ultra
- Map 2 (Berlin) SND - OpTic Texas (4-6) Tornonto Ultra
- Map 3 (Berlin) Control - OpTic Texas (1-3) Toronto Ultra
- Map 4 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - OpTic Texas (250-179) Toronto Ultra
- Map 5 (Bocage) SND - OpTic Texas (6-5) Toronto Ultra
Match 5 (Elimination Round 3) - Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers (3-1)
- Map 1 (Gavutu) Hardpoint - Atlanta FaZe (250-180) Florida Mutineers
- Map 2 (Berlin) SND - Atlanta FaZe (1-6) Florida Mutineers
- Map 3 (Tuscan) Control - Atlanta FaZe (3-0) Florida Mutineers
- Map 4 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - Atlanta FaZe (250-195) Florida Mutineers
- Map 5 (Bocage) SND - Forfeited
Upcoming Matches of Call of Duty League 2022 Major 4 Tournament
Day 4
- Winners Finals - LA Thieves vs New York Subluners (Sun, July 17- 11:00 PM)
- Elimination Round 4 - Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas (Mon, July 18 - 12:30 PM)
- Elimination Finals - TBD (Mon, Jul 18 - 2:00 PM)
- Finals - TBD (Mon, Jul 18 - 3:30 PM)