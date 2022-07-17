Call of Duty League Major 4 Tournament report Day 3: Atlanta FaZe makes a comeback

The beloved Call of Duty league returns with stage 4 of its tournament. With 12 teams participating, each team will play five matches and receive 10 CDL points for each win. Day 3 began with teams like OpTic Texas and LA Thieves kicking things off in Winners Round 2.

This article will display a full report from the third day of the Call of Duty League for fans to enjoy their favorite team positions in the tournament. The Call of Duty League audience is pretty hyped right now with the intense matchups and games in the league, which is the perfect place for them to be.

Day 3 matches of Call of Duty League 2022 Major 4

Match 1 (Elimination Round 1) - OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach (3-1)

Map 1 (Bocage) Hardpoint - Boston Breach (187-173) OpTic Texas

- Boston Breach (187-173) OpTic Texas Map 2 (Tuscan) SND - OpTic Texas (6-2) Boston Breach

- OpTic Texas (6-2) Boston Breach Map 3 (Tuscan) Control - OpTic Texas (3-1) Boston Breach

- OpTic Texas (3-1) Boston Breach Map 4 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - OpTic Texas (250-241) Boston Breach

- OpTic Texas (250-241) Boston Breach Map 5 (Berlin) SND - Forfeited

Match 2 (Winners Round 2) - LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra (3-0)

Map 1 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - LA Thieves (250-239) Toronto Ultra

- LA Thieves (250-239) Toronto Ultra Map 2 (Berlin) SND - La Thieves (6-0) Toronto Ultra

- La Thieves (6-0) Toronto Ultra Map 3 (Berlin) Control - La Thieves (3-0) Toronto Ultra

- La Thieves (3-0) Toronto Ultra Map 4 (Berlin) Hardpoint - Forfeited

- Forfeited Map 5 (Desert Siege) SND - Forfeited

Match 3 (Winners Round 2) - New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers (3-0)

Map 1 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - New York Subliners (250-226) Florida Mutineers

- New York Subliners (250-226) Florida Mutineers Map 2 (Berlin) SND - New York Subliners (6-4) Florida Mutineers

- New York Subliners (6-4) Florida Mutineers Map 3 (Tuscan) Control - New York Subliners (3-2) Florida Mutineers

- New York Subliners (3-2) Florida Mutineers Map 3 (Berlin) Hardpoint - Forfeited

- Forfeited Map 5 (Desert Siege) SND - Forfeited

Match 4 (Elimination Round 3) - OpTic Texas vs Toronto Ultra (3-2)

Map 1 (Bocage) Hardpoint - OpTic Texas (250-245) Toronto Ultra

- OpTic Texas (250-245) Toronto Ultra Map 2 (Berlin) SND - OpTic Texas (4-6) Tornonto Ultra

- OpTic Texas (4-6) Tornonto Ultra Map 3 (Berlin) Control - OpTic Texas (1-3) Toronto Ultra

- OpTic Texas (1-3) Toronto Ultra Map 4 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - OpTic Texas (250-179) Toronto Ultra

- OpTic Texas (250-179) Toronto Ultra Map 5 (Bocage) SND - OpTic Texas (6-5) Toronto Ultra

Match 5 (Elimination Round 3) - Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers (3-1)

Map 1 (Gavutu) Hardpoint - Atlanta FaZe (250-180) Florida Mutineers

- Atlanta FaZe (250-180) Florida Mutineers Map 2 (Berlin) SND - Atlanta FaZe (1-6) Florida Mutineers

- Atlanta FaZe (1-6) Florida Mutineers Map 3 (Tuscan) Control - Atlanta FaZe (3-0) Florida Mutineers

- Atlanta FaZe (3-0) Florida Mutineers Map 4 (Tuscan) Hardpoint - Atlanta FaZe (250-195) Florida Mutineers

- Atlanta FaZe (250-195) Florida Mutineers Map 5 (Bocage) SND - Forfeited

Upcoming Matches of Call of Duty League 2022 Major 4 Tournament

Day 4

Winners Finals - LA Thieves vs New York Subluners (Sun, July 17- 11:00 PM)

- LA Thieves vs New York Subluners (Sun, July 17- 11:00 PM) Elimination Round 4 - Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas (Mon, July 18 - 12:30 PM)

- Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas (Mon, July 18 - 12:30 PM) Elimination Finals - TBD (Mon, Jul 18 - 2:00 PM)

- TBD (Mon, Jul 18 - 2:00 PM) Finals - TBD (Mon, Jul 18 - 3:30 PM)

