As Seattle Surge emerges victorious, here are 5 major takeaways from the Call of Duty League Season 3 Major event

Call of Duty League Season 3 Major came to an end on June 6, and it can be viewed on YouTube for those who are interested in watching the highlights or the grand finals itself. Seattle Surge clinched the trophy triumphantly as they defeated Atlanta FaZe with a 5-3 match score.

With three out of four major events concluded, fans are anticipating the heat that is slowly approaching towards the final event, which comes in July, before the CoD champs tournament.

The tournament is hosted with Call of Duty: Vanguard, where the prize pool of $5,00,000 was divided among the top eight teams. Seattle Surge successfully took home $2,00,000 as the first prize from the event. This listicle will include five takeaways from the event.

Everything we know about Call of Duty League 2022

The whole schedule for Call of Duty League 2022 (Image via CallofDutyLeague)

A total of 12 teams are signing up for the tournaments, and only the top eight get to be a part of the $5,00,000 prize pool each season. The CDL 2022 is divided into five parts, with the best teams facing off in Championship Weekend.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Season 3 was divided into two brackets: winners and losers. From thereon, the teams who successfully climbed to the top of their brackets are facing off against each other. This season, it was Seattle Surge vs Atlanta FaZe.

Five takeaways from Call of Duty League Season 3 Major

1) Atlanta FaZe is in top for overall standings

Even though Seattle Surge took the trophy for Call of Duty League Season 3 Major, Atlanta FaZe still stands on top of the scoreboard for CDL overall standings. Season 4 is about to start in July and it is yet to be decided who will take the trophy there.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Only the top eight teams will qualify as CoD champs after Season 4.

2) Consistency of Florida Mutineers

In the last three years, Florida Mutineers have been one of the hardest teams to beat in CDL. They are, however, in a slightly better spot than before. Having beaten Boston Breach and LA thieves, they have earned their spot within the winners bracket.

Things look pretty good for Florida Mutineers as they might just perform well enough to take the win in Season 4.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

3) Sad loss for Atlanta FaZe

Atlanta FaZe failed to win a single map on the last day of Call of Duty League Major Season 3. They fought for their spot with OpTic for a long time.

This also marks the only time where the Atlanta FaZe has failed to win a map in the Major. However, they are on top of the overall standings for CDL 2022. As of now, this might be a great time to pull back and regroup before stepping into Season 4.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

4) Accusations raised against LA Thieves

A very sudden accusation has arisen against LA Thieves, which states they were throwing the match against Florida Mutineers. The accusation states that LA Thieves lost on purpose in their match against the Florida Mutineers.

LA Thieves head coach Jordan Kaplan responded to the accusations stating:

"Three dead, he should push out. The rest of the team messed up not getting towards the time. But again, nice try."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

5) Seattle Surge is victorious in the Call of Duty League Season 3 Major

Through the ups and downs, Seattle Surge stand triumphant in the tournament. They were successful at taking the $2,00,000 home with their impeccable performances.

SIB, ACCURACY, MACK and PRED performed tremendously, their performances in Hardpoint, Tuscan are well marked for their best in CDL 2022 Season 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far