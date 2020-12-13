The LA Thieves roster for the 2021 CLD season has been finalized.

The announcement of the LA Thieves Call of Duty League franchise came at the beginning of November. It had been speculated that Nadeshot and 100 Thieves would enter the CDL after H3CZ once again became the owner of OpTic Gaming.

That speculation turned out to be correct, with the likes of SlasheR and TJHaly being quickly announced. The pieces of the puzzle then started to fall in place. Rounding out the roster is none other than Temp.

Temp confirmed as LA Thieves’ final starter for 2021 Call of Duty League season

Image via LA Thieves

Temp has been in the Call of Duty competitive scene for several years. In the CDL, he previously played for the New York Subliners. His passion for the game is strong and his relationship with some players already on the team, makes this a great pickup.

Welcome @Temp to the LA Thieves as our 4th starting member for the 2021 competitive season! #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/OSm88GzcLS — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) December 11, 2020

Temp and TJHaly were the youngest Call of Duty players to earn a medal at the XGames, earning a Bronze Medal. Not just that, Temp was a Call of Duty World League All-Star in 2019. He will obviously be looking to add to his accomplishments once the 2021 CDL season begins.

He is already a COD Champion, having won the Subliners' home series in 2020. In the announcement made by the LA Thieves, Temp expressed his excitement in joining the team. He believes the team is made of winners and wants to become a Call of Duty World Champion.

The LA Thieves Roster may just be the place to do that. The likes of Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaly, and Temp will be hungry and out to prove to the world what this new franchise is all about. Adding substitute Drazah, head coach JKap, and GM Muddawg to the mix, is a surefire recipe for success.