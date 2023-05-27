Call of Duty League Major V Tournament Weekend Day 2: Lower bracket results, Match Schedule, and a lot more

While the second day of Call of Duty League Major V was a huge success, it was also painful for several teams who had to bid farewell to the event. However, fans were treated to some fantastic performances by their favorite sides. Winners of the top bracket progressed to the next round, while losers had another chance to compete in the event in the elimination round.

On the other hand, the elimination rounds are usually filled with intense games since the professionals must display their best performances. A minor mistake can cost a match and pave their exit from the Call of Duty League Major V tournament.

Teams from the first round of Elimination demonstrated intense gameplay in Call of Duty League Major V

The Call of Duty League Major V Elimination round 1 has already featured nail-biting performances with so much on the line. This Major V was distinct in that OpTic Texas, who dominated the Stage V Qualifiers, lost all their Major matches and had to bow out of the tournament.

Elimination Round 1

Match 1 - London Royal Ravens vs. Boston Breach (Fortress: LDN 250 - BOS 233, Fortress: LDN 6 - BOS 3, Hotel: LDN 1 - BOS 3, Embassy: LDN 250 - BOS 155)

(Fortress: LDN 250 - BOS 233, Fortress: LDN 6 - BOS 3, Hotel: LDN 1 - BOS 3, Embassy: LDN 250 - BOS 155) Match 2 - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners (Embassy: LAG 217 - NYSL 250, Hotel: LAG 3 - NYSL 6, Expo: LAG 1 - NYSL 3)

(Embassy: LAG 217 - NYSL 250, Hotel: LAG 3 - NYSL 6, Expo: LAG 1 - NYSL 3) Match 3 - Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas (Mercado: LAT 250 - OPTX 109, Hotel: LAT 6 - OPTX 2, Hotel: LAT 3 - OPTX 1)

(Mercado: LAT 250 - OPTX 109, Hotel: LAT 6 - OPTX 2, Hotel: LAT 3 - OPTX 1) Match 4 - Seattle Surge vs. Vegas Legion (Hydro: SEA 175 - LV 250, Mercado: SEA 5 - LV 6, Hotel: SEA 1 - LV 3)

Elimination Round 2

Match 1 - Los Angeles Thieves vs. London Royal Ravens (Fortress: LAT 250 - LDN 232, El Asilo: LAT 6 - LDN 5, Hotel: LAT 3 - LDN 0)

Results of Major V Elimination Round 1

London Royal Ravens vs. Boston Breach (3 - 1)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners (0 - 3)

Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas (3 - 0)

Seattle Surge vs. Vegas Legion (0 - 3)

Results of Elimination Round 2

Los Angeles Thieves vs. London Royal Ravens (3 - 0)

Schedule for Elimination Round 2

Saturday, May 27, 11:00 PM: New York Subliners (NYSL) vs. Vegas Legion (LV)

Call of Duty League @CODLeague



Time to see who is going home and who is moving on. The deciding day for who's making ChampsTime to see who is going home and who is moving on. The deciding day for who's making Champs 🏆Time to see who is going home and who is moving on. https://t.co/eRDFBA0aQU

Schedule for Winners Round 2

Sunday, May 28, 12:30 AM: Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) vs. Florida Mutineers (FLA)

Sunday, May 28, 2:00 AM: Toronto Ultra (TOR) vs. Atlanta Faze (ATL)

Schedule for Elimination Round 3

Sunday, May 28, 3:30 AM: Winner of NYSL/LV vs. Loser of MIN/FLA

Sunday, May 28, 5:00 AM: Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) vs. loser of TOR/ATL

The Call of Duty League Major V Grand Final is scheduled on Monday, May 29, at 3:30 AM.

