Call of Duty Mobile Major 2025: Teams, dates, and prize pool distribution

The Call of Duty Mobile 2025 Major is all set to kick off on July 17. A total of 13 teams will contest against each other for a huge prize pool of $307,000. The initial stages of the tournament will be played online, while the Playoffs will be held in China. Tencent has not yet announced the venue and dates for the Playoffs.

This event will feature 13 teams: eight from China, three from India, and two from Japan. The COD Mobile Major will last for two months, ending on October 14, 2025. Many popular clubs, like Qing Jiu, Wolves, GodLike, and S8UL, will be participating in this event.

Participating teams in Call of Duty Mobile Major 2025

All Gamers (China) OUG (China) Qing Jiu Club (China) WL Esports (China) XROCK (China) Kingzone (China) Stand Point Gaming (China) Wolves (China) XLR8 (India) S8UL Esports (India) GodLike (India) Xceed (Japan) Diavolos (Japan)

Prize pool distribution

The winning team will receive around $90,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will get $48,794. Here is the tournament's prize pool distribution based on the final team rankings:

First Place - $92,000

Second Place - $48,794

Third Place - $35,853

Fourth Place - $27,883

Fifth Place - $25,094

Sixth Place - $25,094

Seventh Place - $16,730

Eighth Place - $16,730

Ninth Place - $4,182

10th Place - $4,182

11th Place - $4,182

12th Place - $4,182

13th Place - $2,788

Wolves recently won the China Masters 2025 Season 9 tournament after demonstrating top-tier performances in the event. Qing Jiu Club was the runner-up in the competition, followed by GodLike (from India) in third place.

Stand Point Gamimg, XROCK, All Gamers, and Kizone had average runs in the China Masters tournament, while Diavolos from Japan and S8UL from India didn't perform very well. All these clubs will aim to improve their performances in the upcoming Call of Duty Major.

S8UL Esports recently signed Frann, Jezz, and Marvel to its lineup. With the addition of these three new experienced players, the firm hopes to soon win a major COD Mobile title.

Chinese clubs will earn CDM Points in the tournament. These teams have also secured their CDM Points during the China Masters Season 9. Based on the overall standings, the top two teams from the country will qualify for the Call of Duty World Championship 2025. Wolves and Qing Jiu currently hold first and second places on the leaderboard in the region, with 50 and 30 points, respectively.

