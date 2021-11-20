What is Assassin Proficiency bug in Call of Duty Vanguard?

Call of Duty Vanguard started the next chapter for the Call of Duty franchise, but not without the obvious bugs and glitches that have tarnished every COD title in recent years. Players have already spotted a nasty bug in the game that is keeping players from unlocking a prestigious camo.

Known as the Assassin Proficiency bug, this glitch is stopping players from earning the Automaton Mind Games camo. Camo grinding is one of the most important aspects of any Call of Duty game, and players spend days and weeks using the same weapons to unlock pretigious camos for them.

The Mind Games camo requires Call of Duty Vanguard players to kill with a set objective, but the Assassin Proficiency bug stops players from meeting that objective. This article will explain the bug and provide an alternative that players can use to get the Mind Games camo, despite the glitch.

What is the Assassin Proficiency bug and how to get rid of it in Call of Duty Vanguard

For the Automaton Mind Games camo, Call of Duty Vanguard players are required to get ADS-only kills with the Automaton and the weapon needs to be equipped with the Anastasia sniper barrel, Embrepp Broadsword stock, and Assassin Proficiency.

While the other two are physical attachments to the weapon, Assassin Proficiency is a perk that adds a bit of extra ability to the weapon. There are multiple other proficiencies in Call of Duty Vanguard. However, Assassin proficiency is still not available in the game, because the devs have not added it to the list of attachments. This makes the objective of unlocking the Mind Games camo impossible for players.

This is either a bug or an error from the devs who did not cross check the camo objectives with the attachments available in the game. While there is no official word from the devs at the moment, players have found out a way around the bug.

Multiple reports have claimed that adding the Frenzy proficiency in place of Assassin bypasses the bug. This might also mean that the devs made an error while naming the camo objectives.

Players can try out this process to unlock the Mind Games or wait for the official notice on the fix, which should arrive soon.

