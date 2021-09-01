Call of Duty: Vanguard, latest leaks suggest SBMM and improved Gunsmith

Call of Duty: Vanguard is a few months away from being released, but leaks regarding its arrival are already dominating all online discussion forums. Activision has again managed to hype up its next-gen title even though Black Ops Cold War is yet to complete a year.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is rumored to be set around World War II. War games are always distinctive and hold a special place when it comes to the FPP experience.

There are rumors that suggest Call of Duty: Vanguard will provide full coverage of WWII via multiplayer and campaign missions. These missions are expected to take place on all four massive fronts: the Western front, the Eastern front, North Africa, and the South Pacific.

Furthermore, Zombies mode is coming back this year, and it is none other than Treyarch handling the mode. Treyarch first introduced Zombies to Call of Duty in 2008, and since then, the studio has provided immaculate gaming experiences in the realms of Dark Aether and brain-eating monsters.

Popular industry insider, Tom Henderson, recently found out that there are several weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard that boast over 71 attachments.

ICYMI: @TheMW2Ghost has revealed there's up to 71 individual attachements on some weapons in #Vanguard



If the core MP experience is good, we could have a decent CoD to grind this year! pic.twitter.com/Oabve0ynxf — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 29, 2021

This confirms that Call of Duty: Vanguard is taking weapon mechanics to a whole other level and that Gunsmith will require serious thought before a player can finalize the build of a particular gun.

SBMM makes a comeback in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The much-hated match-making mechanic is coming back with Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer later this year. The Call of Duty community spent much of its 2020 on lambasting Activision regarding SBMM issues in Warzone.

However, nothing has changed on that front. Instead, it looks like SBMM will continue to impact player performances in both Warzone and multiplayer this year as well.

SBMM in the #Vangaurd Alpha makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/vupKVjhgTR — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 27, 2021

Call of Duty Vanguard is being developed by Sledgehammer Games and will be published by Activision. The game will be released worldwide on 5 November 2021.

