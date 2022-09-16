Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 allow you to carry downed teammates, just like Fortnite

The latest Warzone 2.0 trailer showcased a brand new feature that might just break the game post-launch. Termed Carrying Downed Teammates, this is the first time a Call of Duty title has implemented this mechanic, and it might be a game-changing addition. Furthermore, the feature will be implemented in Modern Warfare 2 as well.

In Warzone, players are often known to have trouble reviving their downed teammates due to its high-intensity gameplay. Coupled with that, there's the fear of getting shot by enemies who might have their sights locked on them.

However, this upcoming feature could help unring this bell.

Call of Duty players can now carry downed teammates to safety in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2

Ever since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone, players have been asking for a "Buddy Carrying System" that will allow them to move their downed teammates to safety and revive them.

Due to the high octane gameplay in the midst of Verdansk and Caldera, reviving teammates while saving themselves comes as a hectic task of sorts.

NOC_TURN4L @noc_turn4l Would it not be nice if @Activision and @InfinityWard could allow a team mate to carry you out the Gas should you find yourself downed behind the storm, in Call of Duty Warzone? Would it not be nice if @Activision and @InfinityWard could allow a team mate to carry you out the Gas should you find yourself downed behind the storm, in Call of Duty Warzone?

However, considering the new Warzone 2.0 trailer, players' wishes have finally been granted. The previous iteration of the game had a gas mechanic, which left one powerless outside of the safezone. Once subjected to this phenomenon, they would go down and become vulnerable to enemy fire.

However, this upcoming feature will give incapacitated players a second chance as their teammates can now carry them to safety inside the zone, while wearing a Gas Mask to revive them. The mechanic will also help them quickly return to action without having to worry about battling their way through Gulag.

Did Fortnite serve as an inspiration?

The Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II feature takes major inspiration from Fortnite, where carrying teammates and throwing them into the distance is one of the key aspects of uninterrupted team gameplay.

However, in Epic Games' Battle Royale, this mechanic also allows players to pick and throw their enemies from a larger height to eliminate them. While this aspect might not be available in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, the ability to carry and revive teammates will be dearly appreciated by the players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul