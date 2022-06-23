"Feels like some of the Mediterranean maps from Battlefield V": Call of Duty Warzone community loves the new Fortune's Keep map on Reddit

The new Fortune's Keep map of Call of Duty Warzone seems to have attracted the players in its early days. Developer Raven Software routinely introduces new maps and regions to keep things fresh and interesting. While not all of them get a positive response, Fortune's Keep seems to have hit the notes due to its region and design.

Call of Duty Warzone has grown massively over the years as Activision has increased its available content over time. Maps are perhaps one of the most important elements owing to the nature of the game.

Those who understand and master the maps well will have a natural advantage. While it will take some time for all the players to adjust, Fortune's Keep seems to be an addition in which people would like to invest their time.

Call of Duty Warzone community on Reddit reacts to the esthetics and quality of the new Fortune's Keep map

Reddit user u/Monophobia199 posted that every region of the new Fortune's Keep map is up to the expected standards. The user pointed out that the gameplay aspect will require a lot more testing as players play the game. However, the map feels amazing with its design elements.

Other users also stated how they felt about the new map. The map even seems to look stunning on consoles. Compared to PCs, the consoles don't have as many features to crank up the graphics, but that hasn't hurt the new map and its design at all.

For one Call of Duty Warzone player, the new map seems to be the best one the developers could have brought. The player even mentioned the Favela region, which seems to have exceeded their expectations.

While the map looks and plays great, one player feels that it could be a bit too difficult for their skill level.

Another player loves that the new map isn't just felled with green foliage but has loads of colors and different elements, which adds life to it and the game.

It seems that the map has multiple access points, which increases the risk of players being shot at from different directions. This could result in the typical fast-paced gameplay that Call of Duty games are known for.

It's not just the looks, as players have reported that the new Call of Duty Warzone map is better optimized as well.

As good as the game is, it has a long history of cheaters. One player feels that the map is being ruined by them with insane shots that wouldn't normally be possible.

Some players feel that the new map will take some time to get used to, but it delivers in terms of aesthetics and designs.

It remains to be seen what kind of gameplay the new map will offer on Call of Duty Warzone. For the time being, players are quite happy with the design component, although a few worries about campers remain.

