Call of Duty: Warzone: How to fix crashes on PS4 and Xbox

Warzone crashes are some of the most frustrating things about the game other than being one tapped from a mile away. A few simple fixes for consoles could be the answer many players are looking for to stop the game from crashing.

Both of these routes are fairly similar, except for the respective terms exclusive to the PS4 and the Xbox systems. Below are some steps to take if Warzone crashes or freezes at any point.

Simple ways to fix Warzone crashes on console

Step 1: Reboot the system

The easiest fix possible could simply be to reboot the console system so that the software can work out any bugs. Pressing and holding the power button will reset the system and force it to reboot, possibly fixing the problem.

Step 2: Install updates

Uninstalled updates for any game can result in a file mismatch that will close the game immediately. Force close the game on either console, check for system updates as well as game updates, and try again.

Image via Business Insider

Step 3: Clean the disk if possible

Unclear disks can cause interruptions in the game's performance and lead to freezes and/or crashes. If you are playing on a disk instead of an online copy, wipe off the disk, check for scratches, and reboot the game.

Step 4: Check for overheating

Systems that are constantly running or that have been used for multiple hours on end for high performance games could cause the system to overheat. Overheated systems can't perform at their fastest rate, so turn it off and come back to the game in a little while.

Step 5: Clear the caches

Similar to the PC's fix of verifying game files, clearing cache data for consoles can reset the game and fix the crashes. Clear the cache system by unplugging the console, waiting 30 seconds, and then turning the system back on.

Step 6: Delete saved game data

If all else fails, Warzone players can try deleting saved game data to wipe the slate clean. This will delete any saved data players have, so be sure to back up your files to prevent file loss.

If Warzone continues to crash, contacting PlayStation or Xbox support might be the best route to take.

