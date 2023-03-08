"Can I get your autograph?": Overwatch streamer m0xyy apparently gets in a game with professional NBA player Luka Doncic

Twitch streamer m0xyy got a huge surprise while streaming Overwatch 2 today when he came across professional NBA player Luka Doncic as a teammate.

The clip of the streamer coming to the realization that he was actually playing Overwatch with the Dallas Mavericks star has gone positively viral, gaining tens of thousands of views within an hour of being posted on social media.

Interestingly, it was Luka Doncic who first recognized the streamer. After revealing that he played professional basketball for the Mavericks, m0xyy instinctively asked for his autograph before having a long conversation to establish Doncic's identity. The streamer quipped:

"Can I get your autograph?"

"I'm him": Luka Doncic stuns fans and Overwatch 2 streamer m0xyy after revealing his identity on latter's stream

After respawning as Hanzo at the 4:58:40 minute mark of the VOD, the streamer asked Mercy on his team if they had a mic for comms. However, the player who was playing Zarya turned on his mic and asked if it was the popular Overwatch streamer:

"Are you m0xyy?"

To which the Twitch streamer replied:

"Could be, what's up Donatello?"

The player in question, who will later claim to be Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, had the IGN "Donatello." As the streamer and his companion made a comment about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, the Zarya player confirmed that it was actually the streamer because of the voice:

"Yeah, you are m0xyy. I can hear your voice."

The streamer then asks whether Donatello is his real name:

"Is that your real name, Donatello?"

Timestamp 4:58:40

When the stranger answered in the negative, the streamer asked for further explanation of why he wasn't using his real name. After a brief moment of silence, m0xyy continued questioning the Zarya player, asking for his hobby. Unlike last time, the stranger promptly answers:

"Yeah, I play basketball."

In a follow-up question, the streamer asked about his level in the sport. The answer immediately startled them:

"For Dallas Mavericks."

Upon further clarification of whether it was for the Varsity league or the NBA, the stranger answered the latter. At this point, m0xyy's chat had already guessed that it was Luka Doncic and began spamming his name. The Dallas Mavericks star is known for his love of Overwatch 2 and has publicly talked about gaining Roadhog, Cassidy, and Hanzo.

Still, the streamer was skeptical and asked him many questions before admitting that it was in fact Luka Doncic. Here is the clip where he asks the NBA player his birthdate after googling the answer before realizing that it was actually Doncic.

When m0xyy confirmed that the basketballer knew the birth date of Luka Duncic, the latter nonchalantly answered:

"Yes, I'm him."

Reddit reactions to the clip

Many on the internet were mighty impressed to see the NBA professional playing at GM rank in the game. Redditors on r/LivestreamFail had much to say about how Luka Doncic could play basketball at the highest level and yet have time to master a video game such as Overwatch 2.

Here are some of the reactions:

Luka Doncic @luka7doncic what do i need? who can help me set up streams?what do i need? who can help me set up streams? 😁😁 what do i need?

Doncic has also been known to stream on Twitch and is an avid fan of Overwatch. Above is a tweet from his official account back in 2020, asking people online to help him set up his streaming accessories.

