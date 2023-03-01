5 Overwatch 2 tips for beginners

Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment’s multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) title, is the sequel to its 2016 predecessor, Overwatch. Since its free-to-play launch, Overwatch 2 has seen an influx of new as well as returning players who may or may not be familiar with the game’s mechanics and ecosystem.

The game has a few unique fundamental mechanics and character-specific play styles which help it stand out from other FPS titles but also make it harder for fresh players to adapt. However, don’t let this concern you; Overwatch 2’s steep learning curve makes easing into the intense multiplayer experience enjoyable and quite immersive.

5 important pointers for new Overwatch 2 players

Overwatch 2 has three classes of playable characters - Tank, Damage, and Support. With over 30 characters, each having their own abilities, the game ensures that you find the picks most suited to your play style over time.

Tanks absorb incoming damage, usually through the means of shields, high and replenishable HP bars, and other abilities specific to the Overwatch universe. Tank heroes create space forward and take the brunt of the enemy force, forcing damage heroes out and "squishing" Supports.

Damage heroes, as the name suggests, are for dealing hits and securing eliminations. These heroes are the ones players must pick for high-octane 1v1s and for dealing with pesky tanks. Specific damage heroes may have specific abilities aimed at niche objectives. Take Bastion, for example, whose Recon Configuration is considered an easy counter to most tanks. However, almost all heroes have distinct abilities, regardless of class.

Support heroes are the backline of your team. They heal and buff teammates and, sometimes, debuff opponent heroes. A support hero, one can argue, is almost as important as a tank in stopping an oncoming enemy ambush, either by keeping their teammates alive in clutch situations or by slowing the opponent down. Easily isolated and with forgivable HP bars, supports usually have a more demanding and higher skill gap than the other two hero classes.

For more in-depth knowledge and character-specific high-level gameplay, newer players can choose to watch pro streamers, content creators, the Overwatch League, and of course, practice.

Here are five starter tips to help players fit right into the multiplayer experience of Overwatch 2:

1) Breaking your usual FPS habits

In Overwatch 2, sprinting, crouch-peeking, and staying still while shooting — the fundamentals of any FPS game — are things of the past. Here, movement is often tied to a skill key with a cooldown period after usage.

There is no penalty for shooting while moving either; in fact, it is encouraged and rewarded. Move and jump around, and figure out any abilities that give you an edge in mobility. Aiming with hitscan and projectile heroes may seem harder at first while moving, but once you get the hang of it, it is incredibly powerful and might just give you the edge over an opponent.

2) Finding your main heroes

As a beginner, do not stress about your performance but focus more on going through every hero, or at least the heroes that look good to you. Pick three main heroes for each class; these should be your go-to picks in a competitive environment. Practice these heroes until you are confident in using their abilities and combos.

Over time, you will start getting comfortable with different heroes for different classes, which, in turn, will make filling roles easier in a competitive lineup.

3) Read your plays, introspect

Every once in a while, whether by taking a moment in-game or through the handy match replay section of your highlights, observe your gameplay and figure out what you did wrong (or right) and whether your decision-making during combat was up to the mark or not.

Figuring out your strengths and weaknesses early on in your competitive journey will help decrease the likelihood of making similar mistakes over time.

4) Communication and teamwork

In most cases, even as a new player, there will have one or two others in the server who are experienced in Overwatch 2’s multiplayer environment. Beneath all the online frustration and multiplayer rage, there might be a few good callouts and tips that can help you improve. In some cases, players might even recognize you as a newbie and guide you throughout the game.

Always try to play with your team, as Overwatch 2’s greatest strengths lie in team harmony and synergy.

5) Have fun

Remember that at the end of the day, you’re a new player who isn’t expected to play like an experienced professional. Take it easy, have fun with the hero you’re exploring, and don’t expect to pull off insane, sweaty plays each time you’re in combat. Do not expect immediate improvement, and keep practicing how you feel is most efficient and comfortable.

Drop heroes that you think are too tough at the beginning, switch up plays, think outside the box, and don’t let criticism get to your head.

Tank hero Sigma from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players can expand on these fundamental tips to improve their in-game prowess and conquer what could be considered one of the hardest learning curves in the FPS genre. However, as with any game, knowing, learning, and mastering the basics always lays the groundwork for gaining more experience and, ultimately, victories.

