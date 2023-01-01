Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s latest first-person shooter title in the hero-shooter genre. It was released as a free-to-play title, unlike its prequel. The use of short language in online multiplayer games is a normal occurrence that can sometimes perplex a beginner.

Overwatch 2 features multiple game modes and playable maps that cater to the entire player base - starting from casual to competitive. Learning the language of gamers can be a struggle for newcomers, as Blizzard’s latest is fast-paced and holds high stakes. The various callouts and in-game terms are important as they can relay large amounts of information in quick succession.

Here are the seven most crucial terms you need to know if you are a fresh Overwatch 2 player.

Note: The terms listed reflect the author's opinion and can differ for every individual.

7 must-know in-game terms in Overwatch 2

Players tend to develop and understand the game and its callouts as they invest more hours. Knowing some of these terms can be game-changing as Overwatch 2 players can quickly change their stats and prepare counters when required.

1) Fill

The term “Fill” is usually called out by the players themselves and refers to their ability to pick any of the three roles that are unaccounted for; however, sometimes the team can ask the player to fill in if they are trying to play their main hero in an attempt to secure the team’s victory.

2) CC (Crowd Control)

CC, or Crowd Control, is called out by Overwatch 2 players who ask for abilities or ultimates that can disable, stun, disorient, or immobilize the enemy team. A good crowd control ability can turn the tides in a match as it becomes easy to take down the affected heroes in a vulnerable state.

3) Flanking

Flanking refers to attacking the enemy team from another direction (usually from behind) to dismantle the backlines where the support heroes are situated and aid their teammates.

It is a very useful term that can be used to notify your allies that an enemy hero is creeping up from behind and trying to pinch the team in between.

4) Pocketing

Pocketing refers to a supporting character providing continuous buff and healing to only one hero. This is usually done for tanks that form the team's vanguard and take almost all incoming damage from the enemy. This ensures the Tank remains healthy and maintains the first line of defense.

5) Chokepoint

Chokepoint refers to certain areas of the map that can bottleneck a team and create a kill box zone where the opposition can quickly take down multiple heroes.

It is very important to maintain control of such areas and capitalize on the advantage to set back the enemy team from their objective.

6) Res (Resurrection)

Mercy is the only hero in the entire Overwatch 2 title who is capable of bringing a dead teammate back to life.

Whenever there is a Mercy on the team, players will come across conversations that include “Res me!” which means that a specific player is asking Mercy to revive the hero.

7) Dry Push

A Dry Push callout is a strategic term used to group up and ask the entire team to launch an aggressive attack on the enemy.

This is generally done to force the enemy team to use their ultimate abilities and miss a chance to combo and take over the game. Most of the time, plays like these can prove very rewarding and provide an advantage that can result in a win.

This concludes with seven important in-game terms that a new Overwatch 2 player needs to learn. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and effective team composition lists.

