Blizzard Entertainment recently launched Overwatch 2 on October 4. A direct sequel to 2016's Overwatch, the game made a significant impact within the gaming community, attracting many fans and supporters.

Every video gamer enjoys witnessing a particularly glorious play that they made in a game before. Fortunately, Blizzard has provided players with a feature to save clips in the game and watch it later on.

These highlights are recorded in Overwatch 2 and are available for players to watch themselves or to showcase their skill to peers. This article will take a look at the steps that players must follow to immortalize their clip-worthy gameplay.

How to save Overwatch 2 gameplay highlights

The Highlight system in Overwatch 2 is slightly different than what players might be used to in other first-person shooter titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. While match history does exist, players cannot directly save a particular replay in most games.

Navigating to Highlights

Fans can follow these steps to navigate to the Highlights section in Overwatch 2.

Players will first need to go to the main menu of Overwatch 2.

Click on “Career Profile” in the list. This will open a new window with several tabs on the top left ribbon.

Click on the “History” tab. This will open up the Highlights section directly.

Players can view their highlights in this section under the History tab. The top five highlights in the last 24 hours are automatically saved by the game. Interested players can then select a highlight and choose to view it.

Saving a highlight

Additionally, fans can select a particular highlight and click the “Save” option in the bottom center of the screen. It is available directly in the Highlights section. The location of the saved highlights will also be shown on this screen for players to see the actual location of locally saved replays on their systems.

Upon clicking on the Save option, a new prompt will pop up, where players can modify the export elements of the clip such as its quality, frame rate, and movie format.

Highlight save criteria

Overwatch 2 will automatically save the top five highlight clips that occurred in-game in the last 24 hours. Additionally, players can choose to manually record clips as well, and it works rather similarly to the Nvidia Instant Replay system. By pressing F9, players can turn on this feature. It is important to note that this can only be used thrice in a round and a total of 36 times.

Replay view

Users can navigate to the “Replays” section listed below the Highlights section to view recent matches. Here, players can select a match and choose to watch the entire match. Using third-party software, it is possible to record this gameplay to be used or shared later. In terms of recording, this allows players to go beyond what the game's highlights feature allows a player to do.

Currently, Blizzard is working hard to provide the best FPS experience for its community through their newest title. As is the case with most new games, players may encounter bugs and difficulties in the first few weeks after release. These issues should be reported directly to the Blizzard Support Team for assistance. Be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we will be covering more guides and features of Overwatch 2 regularly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far