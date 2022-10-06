5 reasons why Overwatch 2 can become the best FPS game 

Overwatch 2 was released on October 4 at noon PDT/October 5 at 12:30 am IST. Blizzard Entertainment introduced its predecessor, Overwatch, back in 2016. Since then, the title has been successful in gaining attention and creating a community of its own. It also emerged as one of the biggest names in the first-person shooter (FPS) esports titles.

Overwatch 2 is going to be a free-to-play game, unlike Blizzard’s older title. Players will notice a few key differences as it is built on an improved engine to provide a better gameplay experience.

There are a lot of games that currently dominate the esports scene in their own class. Overwatch was a popular title that competed in those ranks as well. But let us discuss everything that can help Overwatch 2 become the leading FPS title in the coming years.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Overwatch 2 might overtake dominant FPS titles

There are countless factors that dictate if an online multiplayer FPS game suits an individual. Graphics, character designs, art styles, game modes, and numerous other things determine how much time a player wants to spend with a title.

1) Overwatch 2 is free to play

Following the current trend, Blizzard made the absolutely crucial decision to make their latest title free to play game. Some of the most popular FPS titles, like Riot Games’ Valorant and Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are free as well. The accessibility of a multiplayer title drastically affects the player count a new title can garner and retain.

There are countless players who have Valorant and CS: GO downloaded just because it is a free-to-play game and can be enjoyed leisurely and the stakes are not exactly through the roof. As of September 30, 2022, Overwatch had a total of 9.2 million active players while Valorant had an unfathomable player count of 22.5 million.

Overwatch 2 has received a lot of hype and coverage through multiple media outlets and most FPS players have learned about its release one way or the other. This creates a certain hype train that the community loves to hop onto, considering their desire to stay relevant to the latest affairs in the esports scene.

2) High time-to-kill (TTK)

It is not uncommon for FPS gamers to have experienced a random bullet taking their head clean off and instantly deleting them from the round. A headshot being the kill shot is one of the most loved and hated features in titles like Valorant and CS: GO.

FPS games are flooded with young geniuses and prodigy players who can take down enemies with a single shot to the head. While some players grind to be the best, there are others who simply want to relax with their friends after a day’s work. The clash between these two types can potentially ruin the competitive experience as well as decrease player retention.

Overwatch 2 features a high time-to-kill in-game. This means that there exists a headshot-damage multiplier but players cannot take down enemies with a crisp tap to the head. Although it may feel counter-intuitive, this is one of the unique features that sets it apart from other FPS titles. Even new players get a chance to learn and fight back and not get instantly destroyed, unlike some of the titles we know of.

The player-friendly environment and gameplay adds to the list of things that can increase retention in a game. It is better to learn a game for weeks than to feel demotivated and never return to the title after a bad day.

3) Game modes

Overwatch 2 will feature all the game modes from its predecessor and will also introduce a new one. The map pools have been tweaked a little as well as the maps themselves to fit the new-generation title.

The title will offer players the option to enjoy the game without a mandatory competitive mindset. Should they choose, fans can also queue up in high-stakes lobbies and grind their way through the game. Having multiple modes for casual FPS gamers ensures that they do not lose their taste by repeatedly playing only a handful of options.

Providing players with only a competitive and casual playlist eventually drives the game to a stale and stagnant situation. It starts losing its player base when people look for options as a result of boredom. Overwatch 2 seems set to provide a plethora of options to keep players hooked.

4) Creative content

Overwatch 2 is going to maintain its unique design and art styles like its predecessor. The developers' commitment to introduce new heroes throughout the life cycle gives the community an event to look forward to.

The latest game will be migrating all the heroes and maps from the older title as well. This creates familiarity for the seasoned Overwatch players to make sure that they do not feel alienated or too disconnected when logging in to Blizzard’s new sequel.

Making too many changes places a sense of distrust between the game and the community, which can easily harm the image of a new game during its release.

5) Loyalty towards the community

Blizzard had the perfect opportunity to earn the big bucks with Overwatch 2 by creating it on a completely separate and disconnected platform. Instead, they chose to bridge both the games and provide quality-of-life changes to their community.

Overwatch 2 will allow players to migrate the cosmetics they have spent years collecting in the prequel and enjoy them in the new title as well. Fans can choose to equip classic skins from the new game itself or go for the collectibles they own from the previous iteration. These skins can not only be equipped but also customized for all heroes.

The action of giving back to the community has always been positively replicated. This is another major step towards the grand success of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 presents a huge potential to become the top-rated title in the genre. It already has qualities that set it apart from standard 5v5 FPS games like Valorant. Blizzard may even host official tournaments to kick-start the esports scene for their newest. The possibilities are endless and correctly tapping into such a promising game could yield great results.

The call now rests in Blizzard’s hands as they decide on the route they wish to pursue. The appropriate use of this unique map-based FPS title can flip the table for most of the dominant games in the scene. The esports community is a volatile one and sees a switch at an almost regular interval, and this could be Blizzard’s chance to hold the crown in 2023 and beyond.

