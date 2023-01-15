Overwatch 2's Overwatch League (OWL) is one of the most dominant esports events in the hero-shooter genre. The game's esports scene provides a massive stage for all talented players to shine and showcase their in-game prowess.

The official esports platform for Overwatch 2, organized by Blizzard Entertainment, is the Overwatch League (OWL), which features as many as 20 assorted teams. Teams represent their respective regions and play against each other to secure a spot as the season's ultimate victor. The latest Overwatch League tournaments are set to begin in March 2023.

Here are some key details for the upcoming OWL 2023 Season 6 championship.

Overwatch League (OWL) 2023 Season 6 tournament begins March 2023

Blizzard Entertainment released Overwatch 2 as a sequel and made it available to the entire world with a free-to-play tag. The game quickly rose in popularity and garnered a huge player base and enthusiasts, making the community even larger than its previous iteration. The Overwatch League (OWL) 2023 will begin soon and feature 20 teams from across the globe.

Start date of Offseason 2023

The Overwatch League (OWL) 2023 Offseason is scheduled to start on March 13, the last date for teams to submit five players who have signed a complete season-long contract with their respective teams. Teams must have six players signed before the OWL 2023 season kicks off.

Fans and enthusiasts can expect the matches to begin only towards the end of March 2023, as the exact dates have not been officially announced.

OWL 2023 participants

Various teams will participate in Overwatch 2’s prestigious season-long tournament for the coveted title at the end of the 2023 Season 6 series. The teams are divided into two groups - East and West - and will play in various regional and group stages to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Here is a list of all the participating teams in Season 6 of the Overwatch League (OWL) 2023.

East

Chengdu Hunters

Guangzhou Charge

Hangzhou Spark

Los Angeles Valiant

Seoul Dynasty

Seoul Infernal

Shanghai Dragons

West

Atlanta Reign

Boston Uprising

Dallas Fuel

Florida Mayhem

Houston Outlaws

London Spitfire

Los Angeles Gladiators

New York Excelsior

San Francisco Shock

Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

Vegas Eternal

Washington Justice

Team rosters have not yet been released and will be updated before the Season 6 tournament starts. Each team has five main players and a few substitutes who can take their place as and when required.

Additional information

The minimum age requirement during Overwatch 2’s OWL 2022 Season 5 was 18. However, Blizzard Entertainment has lowered the competing minimum required age to 17 for the entire Season 6 series of tournaments.

This change is expected to bring in new talent, help them take the spotlight, and begin their journey as Overwatch 2 professional players. However, the age change might revert as it is subject to the organizer’s decisions.

That's all we know about the OWL 2023 Season 6 tournament. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and hero mastery guides.

