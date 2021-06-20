Can players transfer PUBG Mobile account to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) through Google Play Games?

PUBG Mobile gamers can carry forward their progress from the global version to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Developer Krafton Inc. has introduced a data transfer feature to allow gamers to continue their progress without losing important data.

The Early Access version revealed that the data transfer feature will be available until December 31st, 2021. It should be noted that once the data is transferred from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India, gamers won't be able to transfer it back to the global version.

Gamers faced some difficulties while transferring their data and raised significant queries regarding data transfer through Google Play Games. This article will discuss the issue.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Players unable to transfer data through Google Play Games

Several gamers logged into PUBG Mobile through their Google Play Games account. All progress has been saved with the Google Play Games account. However, these gamers are unable to transfer this data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton Inc. revealed that data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India could only be done through Facebook or Twitter linked accounts.

"The data transfer can only be implemented by using your Facebook/Twitter account."

It was clarified that since Battlegrounds Mobile India is a recently released game, data transfer won't be done through the Google Play Games account.

"In the case of Google Play Games account, Google no longer supports logins through an embedded browser. Since BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a newly released game this year, data transfers will not be available through Google Play Games accounts."

The recent revelations have caused a lot of speculation among gamers. PUBG Mobile fans are worried that they will lose their valuable progress and start from scratch and rank up. Gamers also fear losing significant in-game currencies and exclusive cosmetics that already exist on the global version of the account.

There is a way out of this issue. Players will need to access PUBG Mobile and link it to their Facebook or Twitter IDs. After that, gamers can log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India through their Facebook or Twitter accounts and complete the entire data transfer process.

This will not only transfer their progress to the Royal Pass but also retrieve UCs, exclusive cosmetics, and other in-game rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen