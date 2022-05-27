Can you romance other characters in My Time at Sandrock?

Dating (and marriage) are gameplay features in My Time at Sandrock, but who exactly is compatible?

This title is a sequel to the popular My Time at Portia and features many of the same gameplay elements. It mainly focuses on the farming simulator aspect, with players crafting tools and building structures to help the town rebuild.

On the side, though, there is a dating simulator aspect that many gamers enjoy.

Several characters in My Time at Sandrock are allowed to be dated

As to whether or not other characters can form romances with each other, the answer is they absolutely can. It depends on the character, though.

There is a list of characters who, for whatever reason, can’t be dated or married, as seen below:

Andy

Cooper

Haru

Hugo

Jasmine

Jensen

Frystal

Logan

Mabel

Mason

Matilda

Mint

Mort

Mysterious Man

Pablo

Rocky

Venti

Vivi

Yan

Zeke

Some characters like Logan can’t be romanced (Image via Lady Shelab YouTube)

Basically, if they aren’t on the above list, those characters can date them. The remaining characters are split up into bachelors and bachelorettes, but the main character can date any of them regardless of gender.

The bachelorettes are as follows:

Amirah

Catori

Elsie

Grace

Heldi

Jane

Mi-an

Conversely, here are all bachelors in the game:

Arvio

Burgess

Fang

Justice

Miguel

Owen

Pen

Qi

Unsurr

To actually strike up relationships with these folks, gamers will have to know which gifts they like. Like recruiting characters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, each character in My Time at Sandrock has certain gifts that they would like to receive from the main character.

The romance feature in this game actually came after hugely popular demand. The developers at Pathea Games promised that they would grant a wish to users if the title made its way to 500k wishlists on Steam.

Lo and behold, the gamers spoke, and the challenge was met. Fans of the series resoundingly called for romance to be a feature in this title.

It’s important to note that these are only the options confirmed so far. My Time at Sandrock is in early access, and it will probably stay that way for the rest of the year. When it has its “official” release, more romance options may be possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer