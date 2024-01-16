"Can we see you try?" - YouTuber Wade Plemons' take on soccer being "one of the easiest sports" sparks heated debate

Wade Plemons, the popular YouTuber and combat sports commentator known for his channel, The W.A.D.E Concept (351K subscribers), recently sparked controversy within the online community, particularly the football community on X, by characterizing "soccer" as a relatively easy sport. Wade was, in fact, reacting to Dana White, UFC's president, who held a similar view about the sport.

The majority responded unfavorably to his comments, particularly considering the immense fan base that football enjoys. One X user wrote:

"Can we see you try? I think it’ll be hilarious."

Fans challenge Wade to try out the sport (Image via X/WadePlem)

"Soccer is one of the easiest sports to play" - Wade Plemons latest hot take sparks drama

Wade Plemons is a notable figure in the influencer boxing scene, having previously collaborated with fellow YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" in organizing the Misfits Boxing event.

Despite a growing fan base, Wade Plemons' recent perspective on soccer didn't resonate well with most of his followers, leading many to express their disapproval and even take jabs at him.

Here's what he wrote on his X profile:

"I’ve said this for a while soccer is one of the easiest sports to play. Now that doesn’t mean at the top of the sport it’s easy at all, it’s not. At world level you are a 1% athlete. Not everyone can play it at that level of course. But I do agree it’s one of the easier sports to learn and play."

Wade Plemons makes a questionable remark about "soccer" (Image via X/WadePlem)

Wade's post was in response to a comment by Dana White, who also stated that he wasn't the biggest fan of the sport. He said:

"I can't stand soccer. I think that's the least talented sport on earth. There's a reason three year olds can play soccer. Run around and kick a ball."

What did the community say?

Wade's comment about soccer naturally sparked a variety of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to Wade's hot take on the sport (Image via X/WadePlem)

This isn't the first instance where Wade Plemons has attracted significant attention. In March 2023, the YouTuber found himself in a brief feud with KSI. Although they have moved past the disagreement, the fallout from the drama resulted in his removal from the Misfits Boxing event.