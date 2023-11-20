"Can't believe this": MrBeast thanks community after latest YouTube video crosses 55 million views in a couple of days

The second most subscribed YouTuber, MrBeast, recently went viral after uploading a video of himself being buried alive for a week. This was the sequel to his 50-hour challenge underground video. The YouTuber announced the upload on X, formerly Twitter, which immediately generated a lot of attention, amassing countless views and comments within the first few hours.

As of November 21, the video has accumulated 60 million views and over eighty-seven thousand comments. Upon reaching 55 million views, the popular content creator expressed gratitude towards his fans on X, saying:

"I still can’t believe this many people show up every time I upload. I love all of you."

"We love you too": Fans shower MrBeast with support

MrBeast is famous for his extreme challenge videos and generous giveaways. He recently uploaded a video of himself being buried alive for a week as a challenge. Having already amassed 60 million views, the latest upload was the sequel to his Buried Alive for 50 hours video.

Jimmy expressed his gratitude to fans for their support, with the latter echoing his sentiments. Here's what they had to say:

Numerous fans congratulated the YouTuber on accomplishing this feat but expressed concern about his health.

Many, including non-viewers, congratulated Jimmy on completing the challenge. One fan even expressed surprise at his perseverance.

The post has accumulated upwards of two thousand replies in four hours and over 1.4M views.

MrBeast is currently in a subscriber race with T-Series to be the most subscribed YouTube channel. In a recent X post, he appreciated his Indian fans and clarified that the race had nothing to do with countries.

Jimmy's YouTube and other social media channels continue to grow, with his most viewed video being 'Would You Fly To Paris For A Baguette?' at 980 million views.