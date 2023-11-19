"You going crazy": Fans react as MrBeast recreates his buried alive video, this time staying underground for a week

Popular YouTuber MrBeast has recently announced the sequel to his Buried Alive challenge. In his announcement, the creator stated that he spent a whole week buried and found it to be an incredibly difficult experience. Immediately after the tweet was posted, fans flooded the reply section.

One fan even commented that the YouTuber had gone "crazy" for attempting the weeklong challenge:

"You going crazy."

Expand Tweet

The original video was posted in March 2021, and part two, "I Spent 7 Days Buried Alive," was released on November 18, 2023. In the first part of the video, MrBeast had spent 50 hours, approximately two and a half days buried. The video has already garnered over 8 million views in two hours.

"King of YouTube content": Fans impressed and shocked at the new MrBeast video

MrBeast is known for doing extreme challenges on YouTube and manages to surprise his fans every time a new challenge comes out. The 50-hour challenge video has amassed 309M views and over 250K comments. Fans were shocked to see the YouTuber doing such extreme challenges.

After Jimmy announced the upcoming challenge on X, fans shared a plethora of reactions. One user praised his ability to come up with unique concepts.

Fan reaction to the YouTuber (Image via Twitter/ @Mr Beast)

However, some were questioning the YouTuber's content, with this fan asking if it was just for views.

Fan reaction to Beast (Image via Twitter/ @Mr Beast)

This user was concerned for the YouTuber's safety and asked him not to repeat this challenge.

Fan reaction to the announcement (Image via Twitter/ @Mr Beast)

Twitter user @uniradao said that the sequel to the 50-hour challenge is going to be the next hit.

Fan reaction to the YouTuber (Image via Twitter/ @Mr Beast)

Popular video game company GoodGamers even compared the YouTuber to a popular magician.

Good Gamers to the announcement (Image via Twitter/ @Mr Beast)

A particular X user said that, according to him, MrBeast can even get canceled for this challenge.

Fan reaction to the YouTuber (Image via Twitter/ @Mr Beast)

User @NabuVictor_ asked the YouTuber not to go overboard for his fans. He mentioned that the concept and the video were scary.

Fan reaction to Beast (Image via Twitter/ @Mr Beast)

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has gained immense fame on YouTube for his generous cash giveaways and extreme challenges. Standing at 211 million subscribers, he is currently strategizing to surpass T-Series and become the most subscribed channel on the platform.