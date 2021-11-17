Top 5 highest-paying MrBeast challenges

One of the most popular YouTubers of this generation, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, is known for his ludicrously expensive videos and giveaways.

MrBeast started gaining popularity back in 2017 when his "counting to 100,000" video went viral on YouTube. Since then, it is safe to say that he has taken his content game up a notch. He is now one of the biggest creators on the platform, with his main channel recently hitting the 75 million subscribers milestone.

A big factor that immensely contributed to his popularity are his "challenge" videos on YouTube, where he paid tons of money to people for completing different tasks. This article takes a look at five of his most expensive challenges.

5 of the biggest and most expensive challenges in MrBeast videos

5) Hit The Target, Win $300,000

In one of his recent videos, MrBeast came up with multiple scenarios where the participants had to hit their targets to win cash prizes. These games included tasks like throwing a basketball off a bridge and into the hoop or hitting the bullseye on a dartboard.

The overall money given away during the video went up to a total of $300,000. The final game consisted of five participants who had a chance to win $200,000 if one of them managed to hit a half-court shot on a basketball court. Luckily, the final player managed to win the prize.

4) Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000

In September 2021, MrBeast put a total of 100 people inside a giant red circle. The challenge for the hundred people was to stay in the circle for as long as possible, and the last person to get out won the $500,000 prize.

The challenge went on for multiple days as people really fought for their chance to win the money. As time went on, the circle would get smaller, making it more difficult for the contestants participating in the challenge. Throughout the video, there were mini challenges for other prizes, including the likes of Tesla cars and other smaller cash prizes.

The challenge ended with a game of extreme tag where Jimmy hunted the remaining final ten contestants, and the last one to get caught won the cash.

3) Last To Leave $800,000 Island Keeps It

One of Jimmy's most successful videos to date, the "Last To Leave $800,000 Island Keeps It", was filmed just over a year ago. The millionaire bought an entire island which was valued at around $800,000, to be given away as the prize to the winner.

The video revolved around the contestants surviving a series of challenges and not getting eliminated off the island. The last one to complete each challenge got eliminated and lost their chance to win. MrBeast's friends Karl Jacobs and Chandler Hallow were the final remaining contestants, and Chandler made it out as the winner of the island.

2) I Gave People $1,000,000 But ONLY 1 Minute To Spend It!

The video starts off with MrBeast explaining the challenge. He had $1,000,000 to give away to people. Whatever participants were able to buy in under a minute was theirs to keep.

Throughout the video, MrBeast goes to multiple locations, including electronic stores, grocery stores and jewelry stores, offering people the chance to win free stuff.

1) Last To Take Hand Off $1,000,000 Keeps It

The 5-part video series on MrBeast's YouTube channel has a cumulative 290 million views.

The winners from the first four videos competed in this final challenge where the last one to take their hand off the glass casing with the million dollars in it got to keep the money.

It was Jimmy's highest-paying challenge video to date, where the winner got to keep a million dollars in prize money.

Edited by Danyal Arabi