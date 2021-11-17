5 best MrBeast quotes of all time

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is one of the most popular modern day creators. He first went viral back in 2017 with his "counting to 100,000" video which amassed tens of thousands of views in a matter of days.

Since then, MrBeast has seen a meteoric rise in his following thanks to his YouTube videos, which have shone a spotlight on the new "expensive stunts" genre. He now has multiple channels on the platform, with his main "MrBeast" channel recently hitting the 75 million subcribers milestone.

This article will take a look at five of the best quotes from one of the most followed individual content creators on the Internet.

5 best quotes from MrBeast, the YouTuber extraordinaire

5) “Everyone was having a blast doing something unique and fun.”

MrBeast is a master at bringing new, innovative ideas to life. One such venture was his real-life battle royale video. In under three weeks, he was able to manifest his idea into reality.

MrBeast and his team put together a 26 minute video consisting of multiple big-name YouTubers. He was delighted at how everyone was having a blast doing something unique with smiles abound.

4) “So many people say they want to do what I do but it’s like do you really cause I literally gave up my entire teenage years.”

As successful as MrBeast is right now, he has stated many times that it hasn't always been smooth sailing.

Jimmy started off by making "Minecraft Let's-Play" videos at the age of 13. It wasn't until six years later that he had his first viral clip. Over those six years, he remained consistent and kept working on his craft.

3) “One of the reasons I like giving away money is I just like to see how people react.”

MrBeast has always been known for his content, where he gives away insane amounts of money. His videos such as "Tipping Pizza Delivery Guys $10,000" and "Giving $100,000 To A Homeless Person" each have more than 20 million views.

During one of his interviews with Honey, the YouTuber was asked about his motives behind donating so much money. Offering a delightful response, Jimmy confessed his love for people's reactions as the reason for providing such huge amounts of monetary aid.

2) “I am motivated because I want to employ my friends and help them.”

This quote from MrBeast explains how much he values his friends. A noticeable feature in Jimmy's videos is how most of them star his companions.

Chris Tyson and Chandler Hallow, two of MrBeast's childhood best friends, currently work full time for him. They also appear in multiple videos alongside him, such as the one listed above.

1) “My overarching goal in life is to make a lot of money and then before I die, give it away.”

MrBeast's Team Seas initiative (image via YouTube)

In addition to his YouTube presence, MrBeast has also become a well-known philanthropist owing to the multiple initiatives he has launched over the years.

MrBeast joined forces with YouTuber Mark Rober to organize a YouTube fundraising event called #TeamTrees. Since then, he has also launched his own charity and a YouTube channel called Beast Philanthropy. His most recent initiative is called Team Seas.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul