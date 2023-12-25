"Can't be the same person" - Adin Ross revealing his before-and-after fitness progress leaves fans stunned

Adin Ross, one of the prominent figures in the streaming community, shared his fitness journey by posting before-and-after comparison photos showcasing his progress on his social media account. The streamer had previously expressed his commitment to embark on a fitness journey, dating back to as early as last December. However, he seems to have achieved noticeable progress within a relatively brief period.

Despite being one of the most consistently trolled streamers, his post garnered numerous positive comments from his dedicated fan base. One of his verified fan pages said this on X:

"Can’t be the same person."

Fans react to his body transformation (Image via X/@AR15thed3mon)

"A little over a month of progress" - Adin Ross shares his body transformation image

Adin Ross has recently shared his inaugural body transformation progress update. The streamer took to his secondary X account to showcase images illustrating the weight he lost over the past month. He added this caption to his post:

"A little over a month of progress, I’m locked in man. And I feel so much better about life in general this shit made my work ethic, motivation, and drive 10000x better. Also made me happy I feel amazing. It’s your time, lock in for 2024."

Adin says he's motivated to continue his progress into 2024 (Image via X/@Ar15thed3mon)

During a conversation with Andrew Tate, Adin Ross had previously announced his commitment to working out as early as 2022. Notably, as the new year commenced, he even embraced a bald appearance as a symbol of his intended changes.

However, he fell short of fulfilling his promises, as his content leaned heavily towards booze and gambling streams. At one point, he even confessed to having a drug addiction. It seems, though, that this phase might be a thing of the past for him now.

What did the fans say?

The streamer's post garnered a lot of positive reactions from his fan base. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans praise the streamer for his progress (image via X/@Ar15thed3mon)

Speaking of working out, Adin Ross might need to boost his training efforts as he has recently challenged KSI's brother, Deji, to a boxing fight. Deji has also accepted the challenge, but whether the match will take place remains to be seen.