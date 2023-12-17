"I swear to God bro, retire" - Adin Ross fumes at UFC 296 star after losing a massive $700,000 bet

Adin Ross was infuriated after watching Colby Covington's performance against Leon Edwards and urged the UFC fighter to retire.

UFC 296 was the last PPV event of the year and Covington returned to action after almost two years out to fight Edwards for the title. Fans had great expectations for Covington, but he was underwhelming in the fight.

Streamer Adin Ross was watching the fight live and had bet $700,000 on 'Chaos' to beat Edwards and had this to say when he saw his performance:

"I'll fight you next Covington, I promise you. We could spar, I promise you bro. The whole time, I'm just gonna kick your leg....Yo bro Colby, I swear to God bro, retire, I'm not even trolling bro, retire. M*********er Colby is terrible, talked hella s**t about LeBron [James], about all these people bro."

One of Adin Ross's main sponsors is the betting company Stake, which also sponsors other big names such as Drake. The streamer often bets on UFC fights and other sports, and films his live reactions to it for the millions of followers he has online.

Ross went on to call Colby Covington a 'scamming a**' and was very visibly furstrated at losing a $700k bet.

Adin Ross calls out Deji to a charity boxing match similar to the KSI vs Speed charity spar

Adin Ross has revealed that he is willing to get in the ring with Deji, better known as ComedyShortsGamer on YouTube. He is also the younger brother of YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI and followed in the footsteps of his brother.

The Brit has fought in the ring a number of times and has one win and four losses. In a recent stream, Ross called him out to a spar to get revenge for his 'brother' IShowSpeed:

"Deji, I'm calling you out to get my get back. We could spar for charity, I'm down, same rules as KSI and speed...... I'm down man, I gotta get my brother (Speed) his vengeance and s**t. So let me know if you want to step in and get it over with already, you know what I'm saying Deji?"

Although Adin Ross has never fought in the ring, he has trained multiple times with the likes of Jake Paul, and by himself. Deji accepted the call out and said he would happily 'smoke' the American for charity.

The date and location for the spar have not yet been revealed, but both parties seem willing.