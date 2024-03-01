"Can't tell if Roman is overreacting or not" - Fans react as a clip showing Roman Atwood "crying" after Vitaly repays the money he owed goes viral

During the recent Vitaly x Roman Atwood stream on Kick, Vitaly paid back the $3,000 dollars that he owed the other streamer. This led to a clip of Roman weeping loudly in appreciation going viral, saying, “You don’t know what this means to me”. While many took it at face value, saying it’s a good thing to repay your debts, not everyone looked at it that way.

Those who tuned in to the stream know that it was a planned spot in the stream as a way to perhaps get clips made and go viral. Regardless of the reasons for the clip, Vitaly did genuinely pay back a debt to the other streamer, which many fans appreciated, and others were skeptical:

“I can’t tell if Roman is overreacting or not.”

Roman Atwood and Vitaly “crying” clip goes viral, and fans react to the moment

Vitaly, a well-known and controversial streamer who recently went to the US-Mexico border to allegedly catch illegal immigrants, also had long-time friend Roman Atwood on the stream. The two collaborated again, and after about an hour and thirty minutes into the stream, Vitaly made a huge announcement. He was going to pay back the $3,000 dollars he owed Roman from the past.

The controversial Kick streamer said that when he was at his lowest, Roman was there for him. However, Roman Atwood claimed he had no idea the debt was even there in the first place. Vitaly stated that now that he was out of debt, he was repaying everyone, and that included his friend Roman. That led to the viral crying clip, which has been viewed at least 4M times on X.com alone.

Here are some of the reactions from the community:

Quite a few people were happy for Roman and Vitaly to be able to share this moment live on a Kick stream. Many were calling it a “W moment”, or showing their appreciation not just for Vitaly being out of debt but for paying back what he owed to a long-time friend.

Even the person who initially posted this clip called Roman Atwood’s acting “top tier”. Many in the X.com thread were just glad to see this get resolved once and for all, though some weren’t fooled, highlighting the wealth of Roman, who does own a helicopter, according to his Vlog from 2023.

Roman suggested they do the crying clip because that's how he made clips on his channel - he and his audience were in on it, and the rest of the world didn't know the clip was all just a setup. Vitaly would say on the stream that he'd never set up fake clips but did talk about some hypothetical situations where it would work.

In the Vitaly stream, around the 1:33:45 mark, the two share this cry. Afterward, Vitaly then told his fans to clip his content to get this one, stating it’ll reach at least 20M viewers. While Roman suddenly burst into tears after being asked for a clip, the controversial Kick streamer, Vitaly, did pay Roman back what he owed.

The two would get into a wide assortment of shenanigans throughout the rest of the stream, much to the delight of Vitaly’s audience.