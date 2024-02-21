"You’re a f**king clown" - Controversial streamer Vitaly gets confronted for his antics at the Mexico border

Controversial Kick streamer and YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has once again captured the internet's attention. In his latest stream on February 20, the streamer visited the US-Mexico border, where he ended up having a verbal altercation with one of the officers stationed in the area.

The streamer was filming and disrupting the work of officials attending to some of the migrant arrivals. However, instead of maintaining a considerate presence, the streamer began trolling and ultimately provoked one of the officials. This provoked a battle of words between the two. The official exclaimed:

"You’re a f**king clown!"

"You're importing illegals here" - Vitaly accuses officer working near the border

Vitaly is well-known for creating real-life (IRL) content, and his prank-style videos frequently stir up mixed reactions among fans. His latest actions were consistent with this pattern. During the stream, he even confronted one of the officials working in the border area.

While initially ignoring his questions, the official soon lost his patience and exclaimed:

"Bro, f**k off motherf**ker. F**k off bi**h. Record. (After the streamer asked him who he worked for) What the f**k do you care? Who cares? Who cares? Who the f**k are you?"

The streamer continued to pester him with various questions about the nature of his work. He inquired:

"I wanna know. What's going on? I'm trying to figure out what's going on. What are you gonna do? Hit me. Hit me."

The officer responded:

"Get the f**k away from me bro. You're all up in my space right now."

The streamer replied:

"I'm not in your space. You're in my space. Yeah, what you're gonna do? What you're gonna do? You're f**king importing illegals here. Importing illegals here. You should be ashamed of your self for f**king importing illegals here."

The altercation persisted for a while before the official and his colleagues vacated the area.

Fans react to Vitaly's stream

Vitraly trolling the official naturally went viral. A clip of the stream was shared on X. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans react to the streamer's altercation with the officials (Image via X)

Vitaly is no stranger to controversies. Recently, there was speculation that he was the Super Bowl LVIII streaker, given his history of streaking at major sporting events. However, he confirmed that it was not him but a fellow creator and friend.