"This way too out of pocket" - Vitaly saying he would "pick up Mexicans" and take them to immigration center leaves netizens divided

Controversial Kick star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has once again gone viral on social media after sharing his plans for one of his pranks. Claiming that his upcoming broadcasts would be "crazy," the streamer stated that he planned to rent a truck and drive to a Home Depot to "pick up Mexicans." The US-based Russian personality added that he would tell them that he wanted them to fix his house before taking them to the immigration center.

"Yo, the streams that are coming up this week is crazy, bro! Tomorrow, we're going to... tomorrow, we're renting a truck and we're going to a Home Depot to pick up Mexicans, pretending we need to work on my house, and we're going to take them to the immigration center. I'm sorry, bro. I'm taking over the f**king platform."

Numerous netizens have commented on the content creator's antics, with many expressing disapproval. X user @xqevolve wrote:

"This way too out of pocket."

Vitaly is a 31-year-old internet personality who rose to fame through prank videos. After becoming embroiled in several controversies, the YouTuber took a years-long hiatus from social media before making a comeback in 2023 by livestreaming on Kick.

The streamer has since gone viral on numerous occasions, with netizens accusing him of sexual harassment through his pranks. He has also engaged in feuds with fellow content creators, such as Ragnesh "N3on," Sam Frank, and Jack Doherty.

On February 15, 2024, Vitaly once again garnered attention on social media when he stated that he planned to "pick up Mexicans" and take them to the immigration center.

X user @XMsSwaggaX described his comments as "disgusting":

One community member said:

Meanwhile, X user @Sadcat22298811 speculated that the content creator could face serious consequences if he goes ahead with the prank. They wrote:

"If he really does this, he would most likely be charged with abduction and false imprisonment."

In other news, on February 12, 2024, Vitaly seemingly revealed the alleged identity of the Super Bowl LVIII streaker, claiming that it was done by his "boy," Alex Gonzalez.