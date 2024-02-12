"Sold his boy out immediately" - Fans react as Vitaly seemingly reveals the alleged identity of the Super Bowl LVIII streaker

Controversial internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has captured the internet's attention amid the Super Bowl craze. For those unaware, a moment from Super Bowl LVIII went viral on social media, during which a pair of shirtless streakers invaded the field, eventually being tackled and forced out by security.

On February 12, 2024, X user @DramaAlert posted a screenshot of Vitaly's private conversation, in which he seemingly disclosed the invader's alleged identity. The prankster claimed his "boy" did it and posted Alex Gonzalez's Instagram handle.

Here's what was written in the alleged private conversation:

"(The sender writes, 'Did you run on the field?') No, my boy did. (The sender writes, 'Who?') (Vitaly shares Alex Gonzalez's Instagram profile)."

With numerous fans sharing their thoughts on the content creator's claims, X user @Robbeezzyy stated that Vitaly did not hesitate to throw his friend under the bus. They added:

"My man's sold his boy out immediately. Didn't even have to link his profile on IG, just coulda said it was my boy, but he went all out and had to let the world know who was getting caught!"

"Ain't no way Vitaly is hiring people to streak in the Super Bowl" - Fans skeptical of the Kick streamer's claims about the streaker

Vitaly is a well-known internet personality whose popularity soared during YouTube's pranking era. After a several-year hiatus, the 31-year-old made a comeback in 2023 by hosting IRL and Just Chatting broadcasts on the Stake-backed platform - Kick.

He has since made headlines several times, often for contentious reasons. For instance, on December 19, 2023, the content creator pranked a stranger by asking if he could "eat their b**ty." Netizens were not pleased with his antics, with some claiming it could be "considered sexual harassment."

On February 12, 2024, Vitaly once again trended on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, claiming that Alex Gonzalez allegedly invaded the field during Super Bowl LVIII.

X user @jimmylubetron speculated that the streaker could face hefty fines:

User @ElChippyy referred to the streaker as the "new Vitaly":

Meanwhile, X user @L44D0N remarked:

"Ain't no way Vitaly is hiring people to streak in the Super Bowl."

Here are some more pertinent comments:

At the time of writing, Alex Gonzalez had not commented on the situation. What he says remains to be seen.