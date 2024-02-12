WATCH: Streakers invade Allegiant stadium to disrupt Chiefs-49ers' thrilling Super Bowl showdown

The third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII was a massive one.

For the first time, the Kansas City Chiefs took the lead after a touchdown by Jauan Jennings from Brock Purdy:

However, it was not the only noteworthy event in that period. A pair of shirtless streakers invaded the field during a timeout:

The man in the bluish-black pants was stopped short of the 30, while the one in the white pants slid at the 13 before he was swarmed by the security.

Recapping the last time a streaker appeared at a Super Bowl

During the 2020-21 season's Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a certain Yuri Andrade ran into the middle of Raymond James Stadium in a pink leotard and black shorts before being stopped by security just short of the end zone. He was ultimately convicted of misdemeanor trespassing and sentenced to 100 hours of community service and a year of probation.

However, the moment is best known for Kevin Harlan's "call" on the radio station Westwood One: