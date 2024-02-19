"He really did this": Netizens react to Kick streamer Vitaly going live from US-Mexico border to supposedly catch illegal immigrants

A clip of controversial Kick streamer and YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is going viral on social media after he went live from the US-Mexico border, intending to film illegal immigrants crossing it. This comes days after another video of him talking about picking up Mexicans at a Home Depot and taking them to the immigration center garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Zdorovetskiy is known for his catch-the-predator streams, where he goes around cities such as Miami and tries to bait sex offenders before calling the police on them. Many have criticized his content, and some have even called it fake. In his most recent livestream on Kick, he showed up at the United States border with Mexico.

Some viewers were quite impressed with his commitment to the bit when Vitaly talked with the Border Patrol officers about locating troublemakers. A few fans could not believe what he was doing, with on X user exclaiming:

"He really did this."

"We want to help you catch ones": Vitaly talks with Border Patrol officer at the US-Mexico border

His most recent livestream about catching illegal immigrants at the border (Image via Kick)

As mentioned before, Zdorovetskiy is quite a controversial online celebrity, having been embroiled in various scandals before. He is also infamous for crashing big athletic events. So much so that he was the prime suspect put forward by many people online after a man ran onto the field during Super Bowl LVIII.

His latest stream on Kick was titled VITALY CATCHING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AT THE BORDER, and a clip from the two-and-a-half-hour-long broadcast has caused quite a stir on social media. It has garnered hundreds of thousands of views within hours of being posted.

In the clip, the streamer can be seen walking along the US-Mexico border wall before a Border Patrol car approached him and his friends. Without skipping a beat, Vitaly struck up a conversation with the officer in the car, stating that they wanted to help the authorities "catch" people:

"We are making a video, can you guide us where to go? Where is all the craziness? We want to help you catch ones."

The Border Patrol officer, however, stated that there was no "craziness" anymore. The interaction has been blowing up on social media, with supporters cheering the Kick streamer on for making engaging content. Here are some of the general reactions to the clip from X.

Here is a list of some of the big controversies surrounding Vitaly for those interested in learning about some antics that have gotten the Kick streamer into trouble before.