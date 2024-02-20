"Can’t wait to add it to my playlist": Fans go gaga as Valkyrae announces new song featuring Fuslie and Ylona Garcia

Fans of Rachell "Valkyrae" recently got quite the surprise after the streamer announced she would be releasing a song with Leslie "Fuslie" and Filipino musician Ylona Garcia this week. In a post on her social media, the 100 Thieves co-owner shared pictures of the trio behind the track and asked fans to choose the album cover.

Fans will know that the content creator has collaborated with numerous musical artists in the past, including Bella Poarch and Machine Gun Kelly. Naturally, the news of her upcoming track got many of her supporters excited, with one X user saying:

"SONG?! Huge W, can’t wait to add it to my playlist and I commented on ig!"

Valkyrae, Fuslie, and Ylona Garcia slated to drop a music video soon

As the recipient of the Sapphire Award at the 2024 Streamer Awards, Valkyrae has become one of the most prominent video game content creators on YouTube since she switched from Twitch in 2020.

She was the first female content creator to join 100 Thieves in 2018. By 2021, she had become a co-owner of the esports organization, featuring in a number of their content and podcasts over the years.

Hailing from the state of Washington, the YouTuber is of German and Filipino descent. She has close ties to another Filipino celebrity, Bella Poarch, having featured in several of her music videos.

As mentioned earlier, Fuslie, who is one of Valkyrae's housemates and fellow 100 Thieves member, is part of her upcoming project. In addition to being a video game streamer, Fuslie also sings and has done a lot of music-themed broadcasts in the past.

There is a lot of hype for the upcoming music video on social media. Here are some general reactions from fans:

Valkyrae, Fuslie, and Ylona Garcia have not shared any more details about the song, with its name and exact release date still a mystery. Fans will have to wait for more information to be released in the next couple of days.