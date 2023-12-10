"I'm still a co-owner": Valkyrae responds to those speculating about her exit from 100 Thieves

YouTube star Rachell "Valkyrae" has responded to the speculating about her exit from 100 Thieves. During a livestream on December 10, 2023, Valkyrae's attention was drawn to a message from fellow YouTube content creator, "Ludwig" Ahgren, who asked why she had removed the 100 Thieves tag from her social media bio.

The Los Angeles-based personality revealed that she was promoting her merchandise and that the esports organization's tag would be reinstated later. Rachell burst out laughing and clarified that she was still a part of 100 Thieves.

The streamer said:

"I'm still at 100T. I'm still a co-owner at 100T. I took it out of my bio to put, like... I'm promoting merch because it's dropping in three days."

"He said, 'No 100T in bio (with) eye emojis'" - Valkyrae bursts out laughing at fans speculating her exit from 100 Thieves

During the Just Chatting segment of her recent livestream, Valkyrae noticed Ludwig asking why she removed the 100 Thieves tag from her social media handle. While reading out loud the latter's DMs, the content creator said:

"Actually... oh, Ludwig just messaged me and goes, 'No 100T in bio?' Bro, I'm promoting my merch. I'll put it back after the launch."

The former Twitch personality was left in stitches after reading this and confirmed that she was still a co-owner of the California-based organization. She added:

"Bro, he said, 'No 100T in bio (with) eye emojis.' Oh, my god! Okay, okay. Anyways, no distractions."

"Something's definitely happening" - Fans react to the streamer's response to those speculating about her exit from 100 Thieves

Prominent esports personality Hunter's (@HUN2R) tweet featuring Valkyrae's response has garnered quite a lot of traction. According to him, 100 Thieves founder Matthew "Nadeshot" also seemingly removed the "100T" tag from his social media bio:

Esports personality @HUN2R's tweet featuring the YouTube streamer. (Image via @HUN2R/X)

X user @FractalTV made a lighthearted remark, writing that "98 Thieves doesn't hit the same":

X user @FractalTV's tweet. (Image via @HUN2R/X)

One netizen wondered "who" was speculating about the streamers' departure from 100 Thieves:

X user @BrendanMortimer's tweet. (Image via @HUN2R/X)

In response, user @ohheyitsvegas claimed that the community on 100 Thieves' official subreddit was discussing the topic:

X user @ohheyitsvegas's response. (Image via @HUN2R/X)

Meanwhile, one fan commented:

"Well then what's Matt promoting? Something's definitely happening, they just can't/won't talk about it yet."

X user @liljewyvert's tweet. (Image via @HUN2R/X)

Valkyrae is among the most prominent YouTube content creators, boasting over four million followers on her channel. She frequently teams up with well-known streamers to play games like Among Us, Suika Game, Fortnite, Lethal Company, and others.