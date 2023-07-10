100 Thieves launch Fortnite creative's first 'Bank Heist' gamemode

With the launch of UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite) earlier this year, Epic Games unleashed the true potential of their in-game engine and their vision for the future. The ultimate goal is to give players the power to create maps and custom experiences that they would like to see in-game. While this was possible even earlier, UEFN has made things a lot easier.

While some had early-access, others had to wait until things went live. Nevertheless, soon after UEFN did go live, creators scrambled to make something using it. Next in line to join the prestigious list of creators is 100 Thieves. They are a premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization founded by Matthew "Nadeshot '' Haag back in 2017. Today, July 10, 2023, they unveiled their very own UEFN project - Bank Heist.

100 Thieves' Fortnite UEFN Map Bank Heist is a labor of love

Using the power of the UEFN, a small in-house team has crafted a brand new experience for players to try out in-game. It will be free-to-play and is called Bank Heist. It will go live on July 11, 2023 at 11 AM PDT and will be available to players on PC, Console, and on other devices that are capable of running the game.

Bank Heist will be a team-based mode that requires good coordination and tactical prowess. The goal will be to secure the vault, access it, retrieve a coveted payload that lies within, and successfully extract via a helicopter. During the match, players will have access to a variety of weapons and other utility items such as Guardian Shield and Shield Bubble.

First to the Bank, first to the loot! (Image via Fortnite/100 Thieves)

But the task will not be easy as there will be a second team in place trying to stop the robbery from occurring. With three players per team and the entire thing being round-based, it will surely be an action-packed adrenaline-rushing experience for everyone. That said, here are a few highlights of the upcoming Bank Heist UEFN Map:

Thrilling heist scenarios, battling against both time and formidable opponents

Coordinate with teammates, plan your approach, and execute precise maneuvers to achieve victory.

Experience meticulously designed scenes and dynamic surroundings that enhance the immersion

Test your skills against formidable adversaries and climb the ranks of competitive play.

Make a quick getaway to win (Image via Fortnite/100 Thieves)

According to John Robinson, President & COO of 100 Thieves, thanks to the toolset provided by Epic Games, projects like Bank Heist can be made in a few weeks. Furthermore to make sure the UEFN Map comes with all the bells and whistles, input was taken from other 100 Thieves creators to ensure the experience would be fun to play.

Aside from the Bank Heist Fortnite UEFN Map, 100 Thieves is also actively working on their AAA shooter “Project X". It is being created utilizing the power of the Unreal Engine 5.

