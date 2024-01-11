"This sounds like pity award": FanFan talks about the Sapphire Award category for Streamer Awards, calls it a sympathy award

The 2024 Streamer Awards nominations are open, but Twitch star Fiona "FanFan" does not like the Sapphire Award category. She called it a sympathy award while filling out the nominations on her latest livestream. A clip of her talking about the category has gone viral on social media, with viewers from the general streaming community giving their opinions on the award.

Here’s what FanFan said about the Sapphire Award:

"This sounds like pity award. I don't want to put anyone because it sounds like pity award."

QTCinderella's Streamer Awards is returning for the third time this year to celebrate content creators in the industry.

Like most award ceremonies, the 2024 Streamer Awards has a wide net of categories for which streamers can be nominated. In addition to the traditional categories, it also has more unconventional ones, such as the Sapphire Award, which aims to recognize female and "marginalized gendered" content creators who have succeeded in an otherwise male-dominated industry.

The official description of the award reads:

"This award recognizes a streamer who, like a sapphire, is formed against all odds. This streamer has excelled in entertaining at the highest level this past year despite facing significant challenges. In an industry where 97% of the top streamers are male, this award is dedicated to streamers who identify as female or a marginalized gender, and flourish in the face of adversity."

In her latest livestream, FanFan appeared to disagree with the award's description. Namedropping popular Valorant star Kyedae and Just Chatting streamer Caroline Kwan, she claimed that she would feel bad nominating the pair as they are "good streamers in their own right":

"And I don't think these people, I don't think Caroline and Kyedae need to be pitied. I think they are good streamers in their own right, you know? It sounds like a sympathy award. I feel wrong putting..."

The clip from FanFan's broadcast did end on a lighter note after she nominated Sam "Adepthebest" for the Sapphire Award as a joke. For context, Adept is the former partner of popular streamer Felix "xQc" and has been the subject of much trolling in recent months after their messy breakup and subsequent legal battle.

The clip has sparked a lot of debate after it garnered attention on r/LivestreamFail. Here are some reactions to it:

The 2024 Streamer Awards will be held on February 17, and anyone can nominate their favorite content creator. Readers may want to refresh their memories of who won last year with this list of all Streamer Award winners in 2023.