The Streamer Awards 2024: All categories, how to nominate, and more explored

The Streamer Awards 2024 nominations have begun, and if you want to highlight one of your favorite streamers, there’s never been a better time. This award ceremony is run by QTCinderella, and is a way to award and celebrate other content creators amidst a wealth of categories. What makes this such a great event is that there isn’t a predetermined lineup of recipients. The fans do all the voting to put content creators in the running, and then they’re voted on.

There’s only a limited time to vote for your favorite streamer to be a part of The Streamer Awards 2024, so below you’ll find all the categories and how to vote. While the ceremony won’t begin until February, you can officially start voting right away.

The Streamer Awards 2024 categories and nominations explored

What categories can viewers vote for?

There are 28 categories for this year’s The Streamer Awards, hosted by QTCinderella. The event itself will take place on February 17, 2024, at 3 pm PST. A ton of categories can be voted on, so no matter what content you consume on Twitch, you can vote for your favorite streamer. There are no names given, so it’s entirely up to the fanbase.

However, to be considered for a category, that streamer must have streamed it at least 200 hours in 2024. If it’s specific (Chess, Fighting Games, et cetera), that creator must have taken part in at least 100 hours of it over 2023.

Best Creative Arts Streamer

Best MMORPG Streamer

Best Strategy Game Streamer

Best Chess Streamer

Best Software and Game Development Streamer

Best Fighting Games Streamer

Best Speedrun Streamer

Hidden Gem

Best Battle Royale Streamer

Best FPS Streamer

Rising Star Award

Best Roleplay Streamer

Best Minecraft Streamer

Best IRL Streamer

Stream Game of the Year

Best Shared Channel

Best Content Organization

Best Streamed Series

Best Streamed Event

Best International Streamer

Best Breakthrough Streamer

Best VTuber

Best Just Chatting Streamer

Best Variety Streamer

The Sapphire Award

League of Their Own

Gamer of the Year

Streamer of the Year

So whether you’re a fan of VTubers like VSHOJO’s Kson, or you’re a fan of xQc, you can vote for them in their appropriate categories for The Streamer Awards 2024. There’s only a limited time to vote though, so make sure you put your favorite content creators' names in.

How to nominate for The Streamer Awards 2024

Anyone who has a Gmail account can vote for the 2024 award ceremonies, but the time is limited. Nominations close on January 19, 2024, but you can come back and update your submission if you want to add other streamers at a later date.

How to nominate streamers

Head to the award ceremony's website.

Log in with your Gmail account

Type the streamer name in for each category you wish to nominate for.

Click Submit All when done.

The Streamer Awards will take place on February 17, 2024. Once the nominations have been determined, QTCinderella will inform viewers when they can begin making their final votes - this session is just to determine the nominees.