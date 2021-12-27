"Cancel culture is a good thing": xQc reveals why he's reconsidered his stance on the subject

Despite previously condemning "cancel culture," Felix "xQc" Lengyel revealed why he now thinks that it's a 'good thing', stating that it's a way to hold people accountable when the legal system breaks down.

As always, xQc isn't afraid to speak out, especially when it comes to "cancel culture," the act of isolating or boycotting public individuals and companies after they remark or do something that is deemed objectionable.

xQc stated how "cancel culture" apparently wasn't real earlier this year. He brought it up again in July, slamming his viewers for canceling each other online and the streamers they follow.

However, after witnessing a video of individuals debating whether the cancel culture is a good thing, the Canadian streamer reconsidered his stance. He now believes that cancel culture is a positive element of the digital world and stated the rationale behind this thought during one of his most recent streams.

xQc states how cancel culture is important to hold people accountable for their actions

The former Overwatch pro has a reputation for his usually unpopular and controversial opinions. In other words, xQc's take on almost any subject has the ability to create ripples on the internet, and perhaps that is what happened this time around.

Here's what he said on the subject of cancel culture during one of his recent streams:

“The way it’s being used is: ‘This makes me upset. Therefore, it’s wrong, and therefore, they should not be allowed to talk anymore because I don’t agree with this.’ That’s how people use cancel culture. It’s why it’s bad.”

On the flip side, he claimed that cancel culture is essentially a "good thing."

“You guys might say I’m wrong about this, but overall, cancel culture is a good thing. Sometimes, the legal system will fail. Sometimes, the legal system cannot operate on certain things.”

As a result, he thinks it's "okay" to hold people accountable for their wrongdoings, but only when it's really crucial.

“It’s why sometimes it’s okay to hold somebody accountable and sh*t on them when they do dumb sh*t in public. That’s why canceling them is a good thing. The problem is that not a lot of people actually get cancelled.”

xQc went on to add that he wishes Twitter wasn't so "hypocritical" about canceling people on the platform.

This was in continuation to what he said a few months ago when he made a few comments about most Twitter users generally having "unreasonable" standards that do more harm than good. But that doesn't change the fact that he's now convinced that cancel culture is a positive force in the long run.

