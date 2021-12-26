"I’d be a gigachad": xQc paints an illustrious image of his dream VTuber model, piques Sykkuno's interest

Twitch sensation Felix 'xQc' Lengyel didn't join the VTuber frenzy in 2020, but that doesn't mean he isn't interested in making a change. During one of his most recent streams, he talked about his ideal VTuber model, which captivated everyone's imagination, including Sykkuno's.

Between 2020 and 2021, VTubers skyrocketed in popularity, and it appeared like every Twitch star had become involved. Imane 'Pokimane' Anys created her own model, which sparked outrage, as did YouTuber Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg. Still, xQc remained true to himself and confined himself to his mortal body throughout it all.

That doesn't eliminate the possibility that the star has fantasized about his ideal VTuber metamorphosis. During a December 25 live stream, the Canadian streamer was asked to describe his "ideal" VTuber model, and he had no qualms about aiming for the most gorgeous thing he could think of.

xQc reveals how he would "max out" if he ever joins the VTuber bandwagon

The former Overwatch pro will end 2021 in a similar fashion to 2020. The "Juicer" is Twitch's most-watched streamer of the year, owing to his antics on stream and his larger-than-life personality. xQc doesn't hold back, as was corroborated during his Christmas live stream.

Here's what he said when asked what his dream VTuber model would look like:

“I’d max it out, I’ve always said this. If I wanted to be shameless, I’d be fucking shameless. I’d be this topless, white hair, Super Saiyan-looking guy with scars and vampire teeth and be like ‘yeah guys, welcome to my stream.’”

This piqued Sykkuno's interest as well. He is popularly known for his shy personality but has been found breaking out of his cocoon in the last few months. While the popular GTA RP streamer grinned at the idea of xQc's ideal VTuber, he suggested how the Canadian streamer could find himself on the wrong side of the tracks.

“You can’t be topless xQc, you can’t!”

The 26-year-old doubled down on his stance to state how he’d even go for some low-riding pants to try and highlight his abs.

“I’d be a gigachad ⁠— I’m sure there’s an audience of girls looking for a nice, hot male VTuber.”

At this juncture, xQc's Twitch chat was also going bonkers, with fans claiming he was basically describing Sephiroth from Final Fantasy. However, he knows what he wants and what his priorities are. It remains to be seen whether he will launch a VTuber model in 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar