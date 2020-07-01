Captain America is coming to Fortnite - Date Leaked

Fortnite is no stranger to tie-ins with major media, or even with the Marvel cinematic universe.

After teasing a secret skin set to release in the near future, Fortnite community data miners have figured out what that skin is and when it will be released.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Credit: @ComicBook)

Fortnite is no stranger to tie-ins with major media, or even with the Marvel cinematic universe. After teasing a secret skin set to release in the near future, Fortnite community data miners have figured out what that skin is and when it will be released.

Fortnite Skin Release Date Leaked

Captain America will be in tomorrow's Item Shop, with a custom Item Shop background! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 1, 2020

Although it was initially theorized to be released as an American Independence Day celebration, new information suggests that Captain America will be coming to Fortnite a couple of days early and release tomorrow, July 2nd, instead. Fortnite players will soon be able to play as their favorite (and objectively the best) Avenger sooner than expected.

Fortnite already has more than a few superhero skins for players to choose from. Just this season, players will be able to add Captain America and DC’s Aquaman to their collections if they so choose. This is in addition to the other popular superheroes such as Deadpool, Black Widow, The Flash, and two versions of John Wick. Okay, that last one might not be strictly a superhero, but he has to have some kind of superpower to do what he does.

Leaks in the Fortnite Community

Since PS4 doesn't have encrypted PAKs, @VollMitBotox's game glitched and it showed him the last map stage! pic.twitter.com/t7fQKagbGC — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

Leaks are a fairly common occurrence within the Fortnite community. With as many people who play the game, there are arguably millions of people all throughout the world with a vested interest in gathering information and sharing it with the world. This, in addition to the fact that Fortnite has to be designed for PC, Xbox, Playstation, Android, iPhone, and so on, mean that if the game’s code has a vulnerability or gap on any one platform, that information will get out and spread around the world. The speed at which Fortnite information travels is incredible, and largely thanks to highly dedicated and consistently factual community members who use their platforms to announce any newly found information.