"Casually wagering over $2 million" - Streaming community reacts as Trainwreckstv wins big on an esports bet

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" is no stranger when it comes to winning big bets. The streamer has been among the major forces behind popularizing gambling and slot streaming online. His recent betting escapade included a whopping $4 million payout from a $2 million investment.

This, of course, is not the first time the streamer has won big. Back in April 2022, he managed to win a mind-boggling sum of $22.5 million while playing the Might of Ra, a slots game on Stake.com. During the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022, he accurately predicted several scores, resulting in a massive $1.5 million win.

His latest bet, which featured matches between the Bucks and the Clippers (NBA teams), Team Dignitas and Evil Geniuses (Esports teams), and even Chelsea and Fulham (Football teams), ended up garnering a lot of reactions from the community. Jake Lucky, a popular online reporter, said:

"Trainwreck casually wagering over $2 million on esports matches, Jesus"

Trainwreckstv wins over $4 million in latest sports bet, community reacts

Trainwreckstv has found a way to win big yet again after winning a whopping $4.3 million in a recent bet made over Stake.com. The streamer correctly predicted the outcome of several matches involving teams across various sports.

More precisely, he predicted the Milwaukee Bucks would win, which they did. Additionally, he correctly wagered for the Evil Geniuses' victory; however, he failed to predict the outcome of the game between Chelsea and Fulham, which ended in a goalless draw.

What is more striking is that despite not being heavily invested in these sports, especially in the Premier League, he wagered a total of nearly $2 million. The risk, fortunately for Tyler, paid off.

His outrageous win garnered a lot of reactions. Jake Lucky, under his own tweet, recollected the time a user wagered over 50K over on FaZe in the CS: GO competition:

Some fans expressed their own experiences of having played on websites that capped the wagers at a certain amount:

Other fans remained unmoved, even at the sight of the huge figure. According to them, due to the partnership between Trainwreckstv and Stake, the bets are not notable:

Another fan pointed out that he may have earned more money than the eSports teams he bet on:

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Despite Twitch banning unlicensed gambling streams, slots streaming is a category that still looms large. Trainwreckstv recently gave a scathing review of Twitch's policy for de-platforming gambling. Read more about it here.

