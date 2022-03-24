Cats can't be fed in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo shows the famous Japanese city nearly abandoned, with much of the human element missing.

However, players that explore through the game will know that not every living creature has vanished from the city. There are plenty of dogs and cats for players to interact with.

Strangely though, they aren't treated the same. Dogs can be fed, pet, and have their thoughts read. Cats can only be involved in the latter two. There is no way to feed cats in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Players can't feed cats in Ghostwire: Tokyo

It is a bit confusing, but dogs are the only animals available to feed in the newest title by Tango Gameworks. Dog food can be found all throughout the city in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

There is no cat food to be obtained. Cats are seemingly a decoration in the overall picture of the game. On the other hand, dogs can help with quests, provide rewards, and even help players discover hidden areas.

GameWej 🌻 @GameWej Ghostwire: Tokyo has me completely sold on the cats alone.



EVERY game can be improved with cute kitties you can interact with! Ghostwire: Tokyo has me completely sold on the cats alone.EVERY game can be improved with cute kitties you can interact with!

This doesn't mean cats are completely worthless. Players will still be able to interact with them and find loads of amusement when petting them or seeing what is on their minds.

The cats often have some selfish things to say, and there are even some that run their own shops. They replace the various human merchants that would normally be found and allow players to buy items from them.

Any reason why cats can't be fed but dogs can will probably not be revealed by the game's developers. Perhaps it is just an in-game commentary about how the cats can fend for themselves, and dogs are "man's best friend."

Dale Driver @_daledriver Here's my Ghostwire review:



There are cats working in shops that sometimes quote gaming's greatest merchant. GotY. Here's my Ghostwire review:There are cats working in shops that sometimes quote gaming's greatest merchant. GotY. https://t.co/uhtCaXZonE

The dogs could need the help of the player mainly for the fact that they want to help the player back. This happens with the various rewards, such as money, given when dogs are fed.

In real life, cats and dogs are a divisive topic, and it appears that will stay the same in Ghostwire: Tokyo. However, one thing is certain, and that is the excitement among players to have these animals roaming about.

