COD Mobile: CBR4 mythic version revealed, draw live in game

CBR4 Amoeba is the latest mythic weapon and it is now available in the Store in COD Mobile Season 10 (Image via Activision)
CBR4 Amoeba is the latest mythic weapon and it is now available in the Store in COD Mobile Season 10 (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Nov 21, 2021 11:04 AM IST
A new mythic weapon has been announced in the brand new COD Mobile Season 10. Players will be able to explore the new mythic drop today along with the ten new items that will be added to the game. The brand new SMG CBR4 now has a mythic version that players can purchase, in exchange for COD Points in the Store.

⚠🧪 An experiment made to be unstoppable...☠💥 New artificial weapons of destruction coming to #CODMobile tomorrow at 4PM PST! https://t.co/vzUylIx42M

While free-to-play players can unlock the CBR4 from the designated Seasonal event, many others are waiting for the mythic SMG. Since the first Fennec Ascended mythic blueprint, no other SMG has made the mythic cut.

The CBR4 has proven itself to be a versatile weapon that has a definite skill gap. While it is not currently up in the meta, a mythic CBR4 might not be a bad choice to consider.

All items in the latest 'Damned to Life' mythic drop in COD Mobile Season 10

COD Mobile players can now purchase the CBR4 Amoeba along with nine other items that are available in the mythic drop. For the first time there is a legendary Gas Grenade in the game and players can purchase it from this new 'damned to Life' Mythic Drop.

Below are all the items available in today's lucky draw in COD Mobile Season 10;

  • Gas Grenade- Archtoxin
  • AK117- Archtoxic
  • Emote- Rejoice Within
  • Backpack- Ortelius Containment Gear
  • Calling Card- Ortelius Lockdown
  • Axe- Archtoxin
  • Operator skin- Codename: Lazarus
  • Helicopter- Archtoxin
  • Legendary Sticker
  • CBR4- Amoeba

There are three legendaries, six epic and one mythic item available in this draw. The odds for the items do not depend on the rarities but on the nature of the item.

Therefore, Lazarus: Codename has the second lowest odds in the first pull after the mythic CBR4 Amoeba. However, the legendary Gas Grenade will definitely make for an amusing collection and players can pull this item relatively early as it is a tactical grenade.

🚨 WARNING 🚨⚠ Experiment outbreak. Proceed with caution!☠ Codename: Lazarus has escaped and is estimated to arrive in #CODMobile later today at 4PM PST! https://t.co/FFgMmYJ1lR

The mythic CBR4 Amoeba will come with major customizable attachments that will change the look of the weapon altogether. Players can also upgrade it to unlock muzzle flashes and customizable kill effects.

COD Mobile players can expect this draw to be in the game until the end of the season. Players can watch the gameplay for the mythic weapon before they decide to purchase it. The price for the mythic weapon is different for each region, depending on the cost of COD Points.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
