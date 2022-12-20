CD Projekt RED deploys hotfix to address The Witcher 3 Next-Gen stability issues on PC

CD Projekt RED recently announced a hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to fix some stability issues on PC after the release of the Next-Gen update. With the latest remaster, the much-adored epic RPG has received a complete overhaul of visual fidelity on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

However, since it went live, players had been experiencing multiple issues including frame rate drops, poor texture, slow rendering, and more.

The Global Community Director for CD Projekt RED, Marcin Momot, has revealed more about the hotfix and what players can expect with the recent patch. To learn more about it, read below.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt receives a PC hotfix for its Next-Gen update

On his Twitter account, Marcin Momot stated:

"A hotfix that should improve overall stability and performance of the game has just gone live on PC. Please make sure to update your version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and let us know how you're finding it."

Update size:

STEAM - 3GB update

The tweet also revealed the update size for the hotfix on two different PC platforms. Players who have the game on Steam will have more content to download than those who have it on GOG. Here are the sizes for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's latest hotfix:

STEAM - 3GB update

GOG - 1.9GB update

While the Next-Gen update brought a plethora of content to the table, the game did not receive a smooth update with its massive graphical overhaul. It even experienced a similar glitch that was present during the game's release in 2016.

The most annoying bug, Flying Roach, has returned and players have had a tough time dealing with it. In this seven-year-old issue, Geralt's horse gains superpowers and starts flying across the map.

The title has also suffered from numerous bugs and technical issues that have come in the way of enjoying the experience at its fullest. While CD Projekt RED is known for the great games that they release, they are also criticized for the unfinished and unoptimized content that they have delivered in the past.

However, players can expect that most of the problems will be fixed with the latest update and they'll receive a more stable gameplay experience than before.

The Witcher 3's latest Next-Gen update has brought some exquisite detailing to the game. With better visual fidelity and optimizations for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, it provides better lighting conditions, improved graphics, textures, foliage, and more.

After its successful initial launch in 2016, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt became one of the best choices among RPG fans. Hence, with the release of the remaster, the developers wanted to bring out the best for players to enjoy once again.

