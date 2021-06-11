CDL champ Huke opens up about Adderall abuse

Call of Duty 2020 world champion Cuyler Garland, aka Huke, has opened up about many personal things following his win last year. The statements were an eye-opener for many, and they also gave a fair behind-the-scenes insight into the competitive Call of Duty scene.

Huke uploaded a 30-minute video to YouTube where he spoke about personal issues, including admitting to abusing Adderall. Adderall is a popular legal stimulant that is banned in most combat or physical sports. This drug causes an increase in dopamine secretion that lets the user focus more on a particular activity.

Huke has confessed to using Adderall and has added that he was under the influence of the drug going into the final Championship Weekend of the first edition of the Call of Duty League.

He was part of the Dallas Empire team and won the championship, alongside star teammates Shotzzy and Clayster. Huke opened up about his emotions after winning the championship while under the influence. He said,

"I won Champs, and I didn’t really feel good. On the inside, I was very grateful for winning. But those couple of days afterward, I didn’t feel good. It was mainly because of one thing, I, at the time, was taking Adderall.”

Huke gets benched by LA Thieves shortly after the transfer

After getting benched in Dallas and finally leaving the team for the LA Thieves, Huke began to recognize his addiction was taking a toll on his career.

He joined the LA Thieves roster for the second edition of the Call of Duty Championships. While nobody was sure of the Adderall abuse, there were rumors about Huke being in the influence.

Rumors spread quickly through the professional scene, and soon Huke was benched in LA Thieves as well. But this was a career-low for the champ. Huke believes that most people were excessively harsh on him when he did not possess self-confidence.

“The toxicity in the pro scene, in general, can be tough sometimes," he said in the video. Watch the entire statement below.

